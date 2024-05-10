Rose Ayling-Ellis supported by Giovanni Pernice as she admits feeling “terrified” and “heartbroken” in Instagram post

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis has received support from dance partner Giovanni Pernice after raising her concerns about a medical breakthrough that could “cure” deaf children.

Rose and Giovanni first formed a friendship while on Strictly in 2021. The pair won the hearts of the nation and took home the Glitterball trophy. Giovanni developed such respect for Rose that he has continued to be an advocate for deaf people.

However, since finding out about a family who chose to restore their baby’s hearing, Rose has admitted she is “terrified”.

Giovanni and Rose won Strictly in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rose and Giovanni

Sharing a photo of herself as a child on Instagram, Rose attached a lengthy caption to express her fears.

“Here is a photo of me as a toddler. If I had been born a couple of years later, my life could have been very different,” she wrote.

“Today, it was reported that a gene therapy trial has taken place. I knew that it was going to happen, but I didn’t expect it so soon. My first reaction was feeling terrified and heartbroken. It feels like the end.”

Explaining why she is concerned, Rose said: “Imagine a world where everyone is ‘normal’. What will become of our story, our culture, language, and identity? Will we be the last deaf generation and end up in a museum somewhere?”

She stated that “deaf people have existed throughout human history”. She continued to ask: “Who decides that their lives are not worth being integrated into society? Who assumes that we want to be ‘fixed’? Where will they draw the line?”

While raising her concerns, Rose received support from her followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rose insisted that a cure is defined as reducing the symptoms of a disease or condition. The former EastEnders star expressed that her deafness is neither a disease nor a condition and that she doesn’t need “relief from it”.

She said: “My deafness has given me many opportunities, and my life is richer because of it. Why would I want that to be gone?”

Rose explained that she wasn’t happy that this was released during Deaf Awareness Week. She believes the week should be about “embracing and spreading awareness about our culture” instead of something to “overcome”.

That said, the Strictly winner asked her followers to “respect the decision made by the family for their little girl”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

Rose receives floods of support

Rose’s post definitely didn’t go unnoticed, racking up over 22,000 likes and over 500 comments in 22 hours.

Sharing his ongoing support, Giovanni liked the post.

“Rose, your positivity in life is remarkable. You’re Incredible,” one user wrote.

“I’m so proud to be deaf and be part of a rich community with its values and amazing variations across the UK and the world!!” another person shared.

“I’m proud of having a deaf child, she’s given me whole new perspective,” a third remarked.

“I think deaf people are amazing and their language is beautiful,” a fourth commented.

However, not everyone was in agreement with Rose.

“I understand what you say, but some deaf people would like to be treated. It’s presumably a choice, not compulsory,” one person insisted.

“I don’t think it’s about labeling people as ‘normal’ I think it’s about giving people a choice,” another person said.

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis becomes an auntie for first time as Giovanni Pernice shows his support

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.