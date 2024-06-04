Ruth Langsford ‘ready to enjoy the single life’ following Eamonn Holmes split: ‘She’s aware some may judge her’

Ruth Langsford split from her husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes, last month.

Now, the 64-year-old is reportedly ready to “enjoy the single life” – despite being aware that some people may “judge her” for it.

Eamonn and Ruth have split (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

Last month it was announced that Eamonn and Ruth had split after 14 years of marriage.

The couple married in 2010 after first meeting in 1997 and had one son – Jack – together.

In a statement to The Sun on Sunday, a spokesperson for the couple said: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

It has been reported that the pair “drifted apart” over the last few months.

A pal claimed: “Their work commitments took them in different directions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth Langsford ready for single life following Eamonn Holmes split

Now, a source has told Heat magazine that Ruth is ready to begin enjoying the “single life” following her split.

“Ruth would hate for the public to see her as someone who doesn’t take marriage seriously. She can hold her head up high and say she tried absolutely everything she could to save the relationship, but it got to a point where it wasn’t making her happy anymore, and once Jack turned 21, she knew it was time to put herself first for a change –so now, she’s fully focusing on her life and career,” they claimed.

“She’s not expecting things to be easy, but she’s already rediscovering herself. She’s 64 now and doesn’t want to waste time –she’s got a renewed energy and wants to explore more career opportunities as well as a passion project,” they then continued.

Ruth is letting her hair down (Credit: ITV)

Ruth ‘wants to enjoy herself’

The source then went on to reveal her new single life and letting her hair down, but is “holding back” out of respect for her ex.

“Ruth’s aware some may judge her, especially for leaving Eamonn amid his health issues, but her mental health matters, too, and she’s said she was living a lie – now she’s slowly getting her spark back,” the source then added.

The source then said that Ruth has no plans to step away from the spotlight.

They then added that while Eamonn had a fractious relationship with ITV, Ruth was on “good terms” with everyone there, something she hopes will put her in “good stead” going forward.

ED! has contacted Ruth and Eamonn’s reps for comment.

