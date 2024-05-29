Ruth Langsford ‘leaning on TV son Rylan Clark’ amid Eamonn Holmes marriage split : ‘She’s shattered and feels a little lost’

Ruth Langsford is reportedly being supported by Rylan Clark amid her marriage split from Eamonn Holmes.

It was revealed at the weekend that the showbiz couple had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage. While the pair have drifted apart over the past couple of months, Ruth and Eamonn reportedly want to remain friends.

Now, amid the big change in her life, it’s been claimed that Ruth is “shattered” and “feels a little lost”. But Ryan is reportedly hoping to change that.

Ruth is said to be leaning on Rylan for support (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford leans on Rylan for support amid Eamonn Holmes split

As they navigate these choppy waters, a source claimed to OK!: “Ruth feels shattered as she’s had to put a brave face on for so long. It’s been a really tough time for her as her whole life has now changed.”

She’s got a very strong group of friends who have all been there for her.

The insider went on: “But she’s got a very strong group of friends who have all been there for her and will support her – with the main person being Rylan.”

Rylan Clark ‘owes Ruth Langsford a lot’

Rylan has been close to the former couple for many years. In an interview last year, the presenter citied Ruth and Eamonn as his “friends” – calling them his “little nook”. What’s more, the couple supported Rylan through his own struggles with depression in 2022.

And now, Rylan’s determined to return the favour. The source shared: “Rylan was close to both Ruth and Eamonn and owes them both a lot so he doesn’t want to take sides. But he and Ruth have always got on and love a party so Rylan has promised to take Ruth away this summer and make her go wild.”

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted representatives for comment.

Ruth and Eamonn were married for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Ruth and Eamonn split

The world of daytime TV was shaken last weekend when Ruth and Eamonn announced their divorce after 27 years together. Married since 2010 and popular for their co-hosting on ITV’s This Morning, they have a son, Jack.

The announcement on May 25 came as a shock to those who admired their chemistry on-screen. The split appears to be amicable. However, with Ruth’s sister Julia’s tragic passing in 2019 and Eamonn’s ongoing health issues, it’s been a strenuous period for both.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Eamonn Holmes ‘blindsided and furious’ amid claims it was Ruth Langsford’s decision to announce marriage split

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.