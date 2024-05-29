Eamonn Holmes ‘blindsided and furious’ amid claims it was Ruth Langsford’s decision to announce marriage split

Eamonn Holmes was reportedly not too happy amid claims it was Ruth Langsford who decided to reveal that their marriage was over.

It was revealed at the weekend that the showbiz couple had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage. While the pair have drifted apart over the past couple of months, Ruth and Eamonn reportedly want to remain friends.

However, it’s now been claimed that Eamonn learned about Ruth going public with her divorce statement just hours before it was released.

Eamonn and Ruth confirmed their split last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confirm split

At the weekend, a statement was released via Ruth’s rep. It read: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Eamonn was left blindsided, it was awful for him.

What’s more, the announcement was described as a “joint statement”.

But according to a friend of Eamonn, the former This Morning star “wanted no part of it” and “had no power over it whatsoever”.

Eamonn Holmes ‘blindsided’ over Ruth Langsford statement

Speaking to MailOnline, a pal claimed: “Eamonn was left blindsided, it was awful for him. He literally found out about it a very short time before it was published – you’re talking hours.”

The source went on to note how it seems “a little bizarre” as the statement said the couple were keeping things amicable between them.

Eamonn was apparently ‘blindsided’ (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes ‘wanted no part of it’

The insider went on: “Eamonn wanted no part of it. He couldn’t see any reason why you would release that statement.” They then alleged how it was “wholly written and signed off” by Loose Women star Ruth and her team.

“In the end, he had no power over it whatsoever,” the source claimed.

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

Eamonn Holmes issues emotional statement

It comes after Eamonn broke his silence on Tuesday morning (May 28) while presenting GB News.

“I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation,” he said. He added: “Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.” Eamonn’s co-host Isabel Webster smiled and nodded in support before moving on with the show.

Ruth, on the other hand, has yet to publicly discuss their split. It is also unknown when her next appearance on ITV’s Loose Women will take place.

