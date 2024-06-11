Ruth Langsford’s ‘fears for elderly mum and son Jack’ amid Eamonn Holmes split

Ruth Langsford – who split from her husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes last month – is reportedly fearing for her family.

The Loose Women star announced her split from GB News host Eamonn in a joint statement last month.

Ruth Langsford ‘fearing’ for mum and son after Eamonn Holmes split

Following the news that they’d split, Ruth was slammed by some cruel trolls who accused her of ‘ditching’ Eamonn amid his ongoing health issues.

Eamonn has struggled with chronic back pain for a couple of years now – and Ruth has been by his side throughout.

However, plenty of fans have come to the star’s defence, hitting back at trolls accusing her of “bailing” on their marriage.

According to one source, Ruth is keen to “rise above” the gossip and concentrate on herself.

“It’s been a tough couple of years and Ruth knows this is the right decision, but she hates the speculation surrounding their split and refuses to be dragged into it, mainly for Jack’s sake – and her elderly mum,” a source told New! magazine.

Ruth ‘rising above’ the speculation

The source then continued.

“She’s had lots of messages of support and she’s just adapting to her new life as a single woman. For the first time in a long time, she can be quite selfish, as Jack’s grown up and she only has to really think of herself,” they then continued.

Following her marriage split, Ruth has taken a break from hosting Loose Women for the time being.

“Her decision to step away from the programme is her way of taking control. She’s sick of hearing rumours and stories, and just wants to rise above it all. Ruth knows if she stayed at Loose Women, they would have asked intimate and intrusive questions about the break-up and who’s moving on, causing only further speculation,” another source then added.

Ruth’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Ruth on Loose Women

Since her split, Ruth has been absent from the Loose Women panel. So, when will she back?

According to Ruth’s reps, the star won’t be back until next month.

“Ruth had holiday time booked from Loose Women and has extended her leave. She’s looking forward to returning to the show in due course,” they said.

Eamonn, meanwhile, has been hosting his daily breakfast show on GB News as usual since the split.

