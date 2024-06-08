After news of his divorce from Ruth Langsford, Eamonn Holmes has taken to Instagram to share a sweet family snap.

In the photo, Eamonn is seen in a car smiling alongside his daughter, Rebecca, who he shares with his first wife, Gabrielle Holmes.

Eamonn Holmes in tribute to daughter Rebecca

The former This Morning host wrote: “Lots of folk posting about their daughters. Not many girls in the Holmes family but I have one who I love and adore,” alongside an emoji of a face with hearts and three kisses.

The sweet photo seemed to have gone down well with his followers. One commented: “Such a beautiful photo of you both Eamonn, so precious!! Take care always,” while another said: “Beautiful daughter and a lovely photo, hope you’re doing okay.”

Many of his fans sent him well wishes at the middle of tricky time for Eamonn and his family, as he and Ruth navigate their divorce.

Eamonn and Ruth have worked together, including on ITV’s This Morning, for years (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn has discussed his impending divorce

Broadcaster Eamonn recently discussed the split on GB News, saying to viewers: “I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

Meanwhile, Ruth won’t be returning to Loose Women, on which she’s a regular presenter, until next month. This week (June 7) Ruth reps stated: “Ruth had holiday time booked from Loose Women and has extended her leave. She’s looking forward to returning to the show in due course.”

Eamonn and Ruth married in 2010, though they’d been in a relationship and worked together for a number of years beforehand, and they have a son, Jack, together. However, last month, the pair revealed that they’d planned to divorce after 14 years.

They confirmed the news in a statement, with a spokesperson saying: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

It was suggested that they’d drifted apart over the last few months, but want to stay friends. A source said at the time: “Their work commitments took them in different directions.”

