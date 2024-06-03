Former Strictly star Scott Mills has tied the knot in an idyllic wedding ceremony with his long-term partner, Sam Vaughan. The radio host can be seen in a string of dreamy snaps taken over the weekend, with his new husband, surrounded by friends, family and some familiar faces.

Paying tribute to Scott’s musical roots, the BBC Radio 2 host had an array of amazing acts perform, which really brought the colourful nuptials to life.

The couple enjoyed blue skies and a stunning rainbow themed colour-bomb display to celebrate their sun-soaked marriage ceremony.

Scott Mills wed his long-term partner Sam over the weekend (Credit: Lara Onac photography)

Scott Mills wedding

The TV personality and his partner Sam have been engaged for three years, so it’s no surprise that they pulled out all the stops for a romantic yet fun-filled wedding day.

Sam first broke the news he was jetting off to get hitched on his Instagram: “Let’s jet off to get married then @realscottmills.”

We both had the most incredible day. To celebrate with all our close friends and family in Spain was so special.

Elsewhere, Scott’s ‘other husband’ Rylan Clark had already wowed the husband-to-be with a series of on-air celebrations, including bride-to-be balloons and hen party sashes.

Scott gushed to social media: “Thank you to my other husband @rylan for planning the best two hours ever on today’s show @bbcradio2. Love you loads Ry.”

He continued: “Thank you to everyone for all the good luck messages for me and @samvaughan89 it was so lovely.”

The star has enjoyed his idyllic wedding in Barcelona (Credit: Lara Onac photography)

Scott Mills celebrates wedding with Rylan Clark and Scarlett Moffatt

The radio favourite and his partner Sam tied the knot at Xalet Del Nin, a jaw-dropping Mediterranean villa. The spot overlooks the Balearic sea, on the coast, near Barcelona.

They celebrated their vows with a flock of friends and family including a whole host of Radio 2 DJs. The guest list included Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark, Jordan North, Calvin Harris and his wife Vick Hope. The star’s former co-host Chris Stark even provided Master of Ceremony duties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Mills (@realscottmills)

Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt also attended the wedding and shared snaps of herself living it up in Barcelona, as well as a selfie with Rylan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)