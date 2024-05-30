Claims Rylan Clark in ‘difficult’ position following Ruth and Eamonn split amid fears ‘it’ll look like he’s taking sides’

Rylan Clark is reportedly in a tough position amid the shock split of ‘TV mum and dad’ Ruth and Eamonn, a relationship expert has claimed.

At the weekend, it was confirmed that Eamonn and Ruth had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage over the weekend. While the pair have drifted apart over the past few months, they reportedly want to remain friends.

Now, it’s been claimed their long-time friend Rylan could find himself in the middle of Ruth and Eamonn.

Ruth and Eamonn were married for fourteen years (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark called Ruth and Eamonn his ‘little nook’

Rylan has been close to the former couple for many years. In an interview last year, the presenter cited Ruth and Eamonn as his “friends” – calling them his “little nook”.

What’s more, the couple supported Rylan through his own struggles with depression in 2022.

Now, a relationship expert has exclusively told ED! that Rylan is likely in a “difficult” position as it could “look like he’s taking sides”.

Eamonn, Ruth and Rylan are good friends (Credit: ITV)

Rylan in ‘difficult’ position amid Ruth and Eamonn split

Talking to ED!, Nicky Wake, relationship expert and founder of Chapter2 speculated: “Rylan is close to them both, so whilst the split it still fresh, it will be hard for him to be mutually there for them both, without looking like he’s taking sides.

Being in the middle of any split can be difficult.

“Being in the middle of any split can be difficult, especially as they’re in the same industry, and he might be hearing two sides to the story.”

Rylan ‘respects both’ equally

As for who Nicky reckons Rylan will side with, she admitted: “It’s a difficult one to predict, as he is close to both.

“I expect he’ll keep a rationale mindset and not jump to any sides, as he respects them both equally. The media is speculating that he is leaning more to Ruth, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t care or support Eamonn.”

Eamonn speaks out on split

The news of Eamonn and Ruth’s split came as a bolt from the blue for fans of the couple, who have followed their love story over the years after they presented This Morning together.

Earlier this week, Eamonn broke his silence on the news while hosting his GB News show.

He said: “I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

