Stacey Solomon reportedly doesn’t want to have to choose between her children and her career following her recent comments.

The Loose Women star, who has five kids, recently expressed her desire to become a stay-at-home mum in the future so she can spend as much time as she can with her children.

Now, according to a source, Stacey feels her comments were “taken slightly out of context”.

Stacey Solomon children

The Sort Your Life Out star has sons Zachary, 16, Leighton, 12, and Rex, five. She also has daughters Rose, two, and Belle, one.

Speaking to Closer magazine, a source claimed: “Stacey is first to admit that she’s a total chatterbox and will often get carried away when she’s being interviewed or talking about personal things on Loose Women. She’s been wincing over her comment that she’s going to give up her career to be a stay-at-home mum as it’s not strictly true.

“Obviously, she feels that her words were taken slightly out of context because she has a mounting pile of projects on offer to her. There’s no way she’s going to turn them all down.

“She doesn’t want to be made to choose between work and family. But now she feels – after saying what she did – she may have to.”

Stacey Solomon’s career plans

It comes after Stacey opened up about her future career and family plans. Chatting on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast, Stacey said: “I definitely feel like I’m at a pivotal moment in my life. Zach is about to leave school and become an adult.

“I think I’m at a point in my life where I recognise that I’ve been really busy for his life. And his life is at a really important point, and my second son will get to that point before I know it.”

Stacey added: “I don’t want to miss what I potentially feel like I missed with my older children. And I want to be there for my older children, who I think need me now more than ever. I’ve been battling with that in my head.”

The star, married to TV star Joe Swash, said that every year she has a team meeting with her agent. They discuss her plans and goals.

Stacey admitted: “And this year when they asked me my five-year goals, I was like: ‘I want to be a stay-at-home mum.'”

