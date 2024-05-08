Stacey Solomon’s ex, Steve-O ‘beat himself up’ over split from TV star

Stacey Solomon – whose show, Renovation Rescue, airs tonight (Wednesday, May 8) – was once in a relationship with Jackass star Steve-O.

However, their brief, six-month romance came to an abrupt ending in 2015…

Stacey and Steve-O dated in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon and Steve-O

Back in 2015, Stacey and Steve-O dated for six months, having met on Channel 4‘s, The Jump.

However, half a year on from the beginning of their romance, Steve-O suddenly broke things off, leaving Stacey baffled.

“You’ll have to ask him why, I’m still trying to figure it out,” Stacey said at the time when asked why they’d split.

In 2022, some seven years later, Steve-O revealed what happened – and took full responsibility.

He made the confessions in his book, A Hard Kick in the Nuts.

“I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off,” he wrote at the time.

Steve-O explains split from Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon

The American star then continued.

“I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then – poof – I was gone,” he then wrote.

Steve-O, 49, went on to explain that this was a regular pattern of behaviour for him.

“I’d meet some woman, pour on the charm to convince her I really cared about her (which I invariably thought I did) sleep with her a few times, then lose interest and ghost. Wash, rinse, repeat,” he explained.

“To this day, I still beat myself up about the way it went down.”

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Stacey and Joe going through a ‘manic time’

Nine years on from her brief romance with Steve-O, Stacey is now happily married to Joe Swash. They have had three children together.

However, it’s been reported that the couple are like “ships in the night” at the moment.

“Stacey and Joe are like ships passing in the night at the moment. They’re both so busy with work right now and taking up every opportunity that comes their way,” a source told New! magazine this week.

“They both know that they are at the top of their game career-wise and both of them are desperate to secure a great future for their kids,” they then continued.

“Stacey is always terrified about it being taken away from her – she is so grateful for all the work that she is offered, so feels she has to take it up. When Stacey and Joe are both busy, it can be manic at Pickle Cottage, as not only are they working lots, but they are also dealing with three small children as well as the needs of their older kids.”

Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue airs tonight (Wednesday, May 8) at 9pm on Channel 4.

