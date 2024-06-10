Strictly star Annabel Croft ‘mugged’ in ‘terrifying’ ordeal

Strictly Come Dancing star Annabel Croft has shared she was left terrified after getting mugged recently.

The former tennis player appeared on the BBC One show last year – and made it all the way to the semi-final with Johannes Radebe.

On Sunday (June 9) Annabel recalled the scary mugging ordeal on her Instagram Story.

Annabel was mugged recently (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Annabel Croft on mugging ordeal

Taking to her Story, Annabel penned: “I just wanted to warn people who are on their own in London.

He rode straight at me and took my phone clean out of my hands

“I just got mugged waiting for a taxi outside King’s Cross St Pancras. The man was riding a bike and wearing a black balaclava.”

She added: “He rode straight at me and took my phone clean out of my hands. He rode away with it but luckily dropped my phone so I got it back. Terrifying!”

She described it as ‘terrifying’ (Credit: Instagram Story)

The Strictly star star then pointed out a somewhat “positive note” about the situation.

She shared: “On a positive note, there are some lovely people out there. Luckily a lovely gentleman witnessed it and came over to help me. Thank you to whoever you are.”

Annabel Croft husband

It comes after Annabel marked one year since losing her beloved husband Mel. The TV star’s husband Mel died last May following a battle with colon cancer.

And on May 24, Annabel took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and Mel as she marked the first anniversary of his death. She wrote: “1 year today. Miss you so much. Thank you to everyone for your love and support.”

In the comments, Annabel’s friends and fans left their comments of support. Her 2023 dance partner Johannes wrote: “Holding you all up my loves.”

Fellow Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima commented: “Sending lots of love my friend.”

