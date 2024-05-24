Annabel Croft has marked one year since losing her beloved husband Mel, and she’s been supported by friends and fans.

The Strictly Come Dancing star’s husband Mel died last May following a battle with colon cancer.

Today (May 24), Annabel took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and Mel as she marked the first anniversary of his death.

She wrote: “1 year today. Miss you so much. Thank you to everyone for your love and support.”

The first photo of the post showed Mel and Annabel looking lovingly at each other.

In the comments, Annabel’s friends and fans left their comments of support. Her 2023 dance partner Johannes Radebe wrote: “Holding you all up my loves.”

Fellow Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima commented: “Sending lots of love my friend.”

Meanwhile, Carlos Gu added: “Sending my love darling.”

Fans also supported Annabel as one said: “Thinking of you today lovely Annabel. He will be so proud of you! You’re a true example of strength bravery and resilience.”

Another wrote: “Lost my husband a year ago, the lead up was probably harder than the day itself as we choose to fill it with peace and love. Be kind to yourself.”

Someone else added: “These pictures just shine the love you shared. I promise that love will NEVER die Annabelle.”

Annabel has been open about the loss of her husband. In February, she said she felt “too emotional and too raw” to read letters sent to her.

Annabel Croft on letters after husband’s death

She told Woman & Home: “I have three piles of unopened letters [from well-wishers] and feel awful because people have been so kind to take the time to write, but every time I start to read them, I can’t stop crying. I’m too emotional and too raw at the moment. Christmas and New Year were really hard.”

Annabel added: “It’s weird because the house that was full of Mel is suddenly empty. All his stuff is still there. His side table in our bedroom is full, all his clothes, his toothbrush is still there. It feels very final if you pick up that toothbrush and put it in the bin.

“If I sell the house, maybe that will be the time to clear everything out, but right now, I don’t know.”

