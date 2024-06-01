Strictly favourite Janette Manrara has shared her sadness over the loss of the Manara family dog, Nahko.

Posting on Instagram last night (May 31), Janette admitted: “I’ll miss you so much my beautiful boy. Love you always and forever Nahko.”

The loss comes just weeks after Janette mourned the death of a close friend.

Janette and Aljaz recently flew to Miami with baby Lyra (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Janette Manrara says goodbye to her four-legged friend

Janette recently flew home to visit her family in Miami, taking husband Aljaz Skorjanec and daughter Lyra with her.

However, after celebrating her beloved mother’s birthday, the celebrations turned to sadness, as the family were forced to say goodbye to their four-legged friend.

Janette shared three pictures of the pooch. The first was a close up of an inquisitive-looking Nahko. The second saw Janette lying on the floor with the dog. The third saw the animal standing on its hind legs, as if to give Janette a hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

‘I’m so sorry’

The star’s Strictly pals quickly waded in to share their condolences.

Katya Jones said: “So sorry Janette and the whole Manrara family.” Graziano Di Prima added: “I’m so sorry.” Dog lover Gemma Atkinson chipped in: “Ahh Janette. I’m so sorry.”

Janette Manrara has been left heartbroken over the death of her family pet (Credit: YouTube)

‘We made it’

It seems as if Janette arrived in the States just in time to say farewell to Nahko.

The day before, she shared pictures of herself and Aljaz onboard the flight to Miami. It was the family of three’s first long-haul flight together.

Giving fans an insight into how baby Lyra got on, Janette said: “Our first long-haul flight and it was not as easy or straightforward as we would have liked, but we made it to Miami.

“And in the midst of the madness we found pockets of joy and excitement to be travelling together as a little family.”

Read more: Janette Manrara sizzles in swimwear less than a year after welcoming baby Lyra

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.