The One Show star Alex Jones was forced to sleep on a bench with her husband during disastrous holiday

The One Show star Alex Jones – whose show is on tonight (Tuesday, May 14) – once had a hilarious holiday disaster.

The disaster in question saw her and her husband sleeping on a bench after too much wine.

The TV star, 47, opened up about the incident during a recent podcast appearance…

The One Show star Alex Jones talks holiday disaster

Back in March, The One Show star Alex appeared on The Travel Diaries podcast.

During her appearance on the pod, Alex opened up about a holiday with her husband that ended in disaster.

Alex and husband Charlie, who she married in 2015, visited Lake Como together six weeks into their relationship.

“We went to Lake Como, just for a weekend, we’d only been together for about five or six weeks and we just went for three nights. It was absolutely wonderful but, you know, we were in the early days and there was a lot of wine involved,” she explained.

“We got on a boat and went to a little village called Bellagio, which is on the lake, very beautiful, stunning, and we found this bar where you could sit right by the lake,” she continued.

Alex ended up sleeping on a bench (Credit: BBC)

The One Show star Alex Jones on holiday mishap with Charlie

The telly fave then continued, saying: “The sun was going down and it was so nice and the wine was delicious, and we drank too much wine, by the end, they were feeding us pizza because they were worried about us.

“Then we went back to the ferry port, and the guy looked at us and said ‘What do you mean? You’ve missed the last ferry it’s gone, there’s not another one until 6am,’ so we slept on a bench that night,” she said.

Alex then explained they found a “dodgy, dingy nightclub”. They stayed there until close.

“Luckily it was quite hot so we just slept on a bench and then got the 6am ferry,” she explained.

Alex and Charlie laugh their ‘socks off’ over the incident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I slept on a bench’

Alex then continued, saying: “Loads of people are like ‘That’s where George Clooney lives,’ and I didn’t see any of that, I slept on a bench.

“We always think back to that night and laugh our socks off because actually that really does sum us up, having a great time and mised the ferry, that’s basically us in a nutshell.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Alex confessed it was a “thirst for adventure” that drew her and Charlie together.

“I think the reason my husband and I are together is because he loves travelling – he is a little nomad. He is a huge fan of travel and sometimes he pushes me out of my comfort zone but I think that’s what connected us is that thirst for adventure,” she then added.

Read more: The One Show’s Alex Jones apologises as Bobby Brazier calls her out for blunder

The One Show airs tonight (Tuesday, May 14) at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

