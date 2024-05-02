The One Show’s Alex Jones apologises as Bobby Brazier calls her out for blunder

The One Show host Alex Jones was forced to say sorry to guest Bobby Brazier after the EastEnders star called her out on an error last night.

Bobby, who took time out from the soap to participate on Strictly last year, appeared on The One Show on Wednesday night (May 1) to promote his return to Albert Square.

The actor is set to be making a comeback as Freddie Slater with the character Big Mo, who hasn’t appeared on EastEnders for over a year.

Bobby appeared on The One Show to promote his EastEnders return (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones says sorry on The One Show

Ahead of his interview on the couch, Alex said: “In a moment, we’ll be joined by Bobby Brazier as his character, Freddie Mitchell, gets ready to return to Albert Square. But first, let’s look at his story so far…”

However, after the montage played, Bobby called out Alex’s blunder. Not realising her mistake, Bobby said he portrays Freddie Slater, not Freddie Mitchell.

Well, now, that is an error, isn’t it? A big apology Bobby!

“By the way, by the way, it’s Freddie Slater not Freddie Mitchell! Freddie Mitchell doesn’t exist, who is that?” he said.

Alex responded: “Well, now, that is an error, isn’t it? A big apology Bobby!”

“Come on now!” Bobby quipped.

During the interview, Bobby joked about learning his lines. This made Alex’s co-host Jermaine Jenas quip that he and Alex have that issue “all the time”.

“Yeah, I mean, Freddie Mitchell!” Bobby replied. In on the joke, Alex said: “You know what I mean!”

Alex apologised for her mistake (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier on Celebrity Gogglebox

After previously appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer with his father Jeff Brazier, Bobby is set to return to Celebrity Gogglebox with Jeff, it’s been claimed. This time, however, his younger brother Freddie is expected to be joining them.

“Producers are delighted that Freddie wants to join them. The trio have great banter and it will be great to treat Bobby’s huge fanbase to his rapport with Freddie,” a source told The Sun.

“He has really propelled his family to stardom since coming runner-up on Strictly. Jeff adores working with his sons and the brothers are really close, so it could lead to more projects together.”

