Warwick Davis has been seen in public for the first time since the death of his beloved wife Sammy.

Back in April, Warwick shared a post to social media revealing that Sammy had died at the end of March. He didn’t reveal her cause of death.

Days later, he sparked concern after sharing a message on social media that read “I’m done here”. Warwick later apologised for worrying his fans, with the actor deciding to take a step back from social media as he struggled to come to terms with his grief.

This week, though, Warwick was back in the spotlight, attending an evening of reflection with his children – Annabelle and Harrison.

The trio were at St Barnabas Hospice in Lincolnshire for the launch of its Feathers From Above art installation.

Posting to Instagram, the St Barnabas account shared a number of pictures of the family. In a caption, the hospice thanked Warwick, who is patron of the charity, for his support.

“We were honoured to have long-standing patron, @warwickadavis attending our Reflection Evening tonight. This was Warwick’s first public appearance since the announcement of his wife, Sammy’s death,” it read.

The post continued: “Feathers have long been considered spiritual signs that our deceased loved ones are near, so in recognition of that, St Barnabas has created Feathers From Above. By reserving one, you are not only helping fund the essential hospice care St Barnabas provides but also acknowledging and creating a lasting legacy for your loved one.”

‘I’ve come to understand what this means first-hand’

There was also a quote from Warwick on the post. The actor said: “The loss of a loved one is, sadly, something many of us will endure in our lifetime. It can come unexpectedly or as the result of a terminal illness. Nonetheless, the experience is just as painful and heartbreaking.

“Recently, I’ve come to understand what this means first-hand with the passing of my beloved wife, Sammy.”

Fans of the actor were quick to hail his bravery as he stepped out for the first time following Sammy’s death.

One said: “Aww how brave is that when he’s grieving.”

Daughter Annabelle also shared pictures from the event. She said: “It was an honour to watch the #FeathersFromAbove take flight for @stbarnabashospice. A beautiful way to remember those we’ve lost whilst supporting the incredible work they do.”

