Lisa Armstrong’s ’emotional messages’ amid ex Ant McPartlin’s baby news: ‘She is still hurting’

Social media posts shared by Lisa Armstrong, ex of TV star Ant McPartlin, indicate she is still hurting, a relationship expert has claimed.

Makeup artist Lisa, 47, and Britain’s Got Talent host Ant, 48, announced their divorce in 2018 following 12 years of marriage.

Since then, Lisa’s activity on the likes of Instagram has come in for scrutiny by fans and the press.

And amid Ant becoming a dad for the first time this week, welcoming baby son Wilder with wife Anne-Marie Corbett, observers have offered their latest takes on Lisa’s Insta use.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong pictured before their split (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Armstrong on social media

That’s because Lisa shared an Instagram Story post concerning “silent battles” on the same day Wilder’s birth was announced.

She shared a quote which read: “Be proud of how you’ve been handling these past few months.

“The silent battles you’ve fought, the moments you had to humble yourself, the times you’ve wiped your own tears.”

“Celebrate your strength,” it then added.

Lisa Armstrong shared this post as a Story (Credit: Instagram)

Ant McPartlin baby news

A source has reportedly told OK! that Ant having a child would prove emotional for Lisa.

“Lisa knew all the attention would be on her after the announcement and it’s not a coincidence that she put something like that up on Instagram,” they claimed.

Lisa puts emotional quotes up all the time.

The insider is said to have added: “Lisa puts emotional quotes up all the time so that wasn’t strange. But she has a voice and wants to use it when she needs to. She still wants people to know that she is hurt by everything and that seeing her ex-husband, who she was with for over 20 years, marry and have a baby is hard to deal with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaarmstrongmakeup)

‘A reminder that she is still hurting’

Meanwhile, relationship expert Tina Wilson also suggests that ambiguous posts could be a way of of trying to address a matter that could be an indication of “unresolved sadness and anger”.

“As Ant is in a bubble of happiness, it’s likely to sting for Lisa. Her post is a reminder that she is still hurting,” she claimed.

ED! has approached a representative for Lisa Armstrong for comment.

