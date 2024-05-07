Meghan Markle has reportedly been left “embarrassed and humiliated” following Sophie Trudeau news.

Recently, Sophie – the ex of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau – addressed her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. When asked if she was close to Meghan, Sophie replied: “I know her… but we haven’t spent much time together.”

However, Meghan had previously described Sophie as a “dear friend”.

According to reports, this ‘snub’ has left Meghan feeling “incredibly embarrassed”.

The source told Heat: “Meghan was understandably incredibly embarrassed and humiliated by Sophie’s snub – especially when she’d publicly gushed about their friendship and praised Sophie for her support.

“It was very much a signal for Meghan that even those she thought were in her corner are feeling the pressure to detach themselves from her in fear of having their name tarnished by the association.”

The insider added: “Meghan’s now worried about who’s going to turn on her next. She fears that if Sophie is acting like she doesn’t know her, bigger names will be sure to follow suit, which is causing her a great deal of panic.”

The source alleged that the duchess was “riding on her royal currency and celebrity connections”. Now, with “both of those waning,” it’s said she’s going to have to do “something major to turn it around”.

This month, Meghan is set to travel to Nigeria with husband Prince Harry after his stop in the UK. Harry has returned to the UK this week to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

He’ll attend a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

However, Meghan has remained in California with their two children – Archie, five, and Lilibet, two. Instead, she’ll join Harry on a trip to Nigeria soon.

Recently, a former newspaper editor claimed that Meghan’s trip to Africa is the duchess giving Brits “the V sign”.

Kelvin McKenzie told GB News last week: “Meghan has announced instead of coming to the UK to perhaps rally around the royal family in difficult times, both with the King and Kate, and what does she do? She nips over to Nigeria.

“Meghan keeps the title rather than coming back to the UK, she gives a V sign to the people.”

He added: “She likes the title but doesn’t like the country. Why doesn’t she just say so?”

Last week, Meghan and Harry’s Nigeria trip was announced. In a statement, the country’s acting director of defense information, Tukur Gusau, explained: “The Defense Headquarters has expressed its honour and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, to visit Nigeria in May 2024.

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the Games and the possibility of hosting the event in later years.”

