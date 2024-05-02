Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘insulting the British public’ by a former newspaper editor.

Kelvin McKenzie, who once edited The Sun, claims the Duchess of Sussex has given Brits “the V sign” with her upcoming trip to Nigeria.

News that Meghan will accompany Prince Harry on an Invictus Games trip to Africa later this month was revealed days before he’s due to arrive in the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Games.

However, because Meghan is heading to Nigeria but not accompanying him on the UK trip, McKenzie reckons she isn’t fond of her hubby’s homeland.

Kelvin McKenzie has been offering his takes on Meghan Markle to GB News (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan Markle latest news

Kelvin told GB News: “Meghan has announced instead of coming to the UK to perhaps rally around the royal family in difficult times, both with the King and Kate, and what does she do? She nips over to Nigeria.

“Meghan keeps the title rather than coming back to the UK, she gives a V sign to the people.

Meghan likes the title but doesn’t like the country. Why doesn’t she just say so?

“She likes the title but doesn’t like the country. Why doesn’t she just say so?”

‘It’s always about Meghan’

Just a few days ago, Kelvin also had a pop at Meghan on social media.

He tweeted: “King Charles has cancer but visits a cancer hospital. Prince Edward’s wife Sophie visits Ukraine and condemns rapes by Russian troops. While the Duchess of Sussex plans to visit Nigeria as she’s discovered she has some Nigerian blood. It’s always about Meghan.”

King Charles has cancer but visits a cancer hospital…..Prince Edward’s wife Sophie visits Ukraine and condemns rapes by Russian troops…..While the Duchess of Sussex plans to visit Nigeria as she’s discovered she has some Nigerian blood. It’s always about Meghan. — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) April 30, 2024

However, many of those responding to Kelvin weren’t buying what he was selling, accusing him of “misinformation”.

“They have been invited by the Nigerian Ministry of Defence for the Invictus Games,” one user put to him.

Another echoed that by tweeting: “Misinformation! H&M have been invited to visit Nigeria regarding the Invictus Games!”

And a third also wrote: “No, it’s related to the Invictus Games, since Nigerian veterans are set to participate.”

Not to mention the couple have two young children…

Statement on Nigeria visit

It was announced this week that Meghan and Harry will travel to Nigeria to meet with service members and participate in other cultural activities.

In a statement, the country’s acting director of defense information, Tukur Gusau, explained: “The Defense Headquarters has expressed its honour and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, to visit Nigeria in May 2024.

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the Games and the possibility of hosting the event in later years.”

Will Meghan Markle visit the UK in 2024? Angela Levin claims the Duchess could be booed if she does (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan Markle news: ‘People are now feeling so angry with her’

Meanwhile, one of Meghan’s most committed detractors invoked pantomime behaviour on the same channel as Kelvin.

Angela Levin put forward Meghan will “find it humiliating” if she is “booed” during a return trip to the UK.

Asked her opinion whether Meghan or Harry could make any other UK visits in 2024, Angela said she thinks the Duchess is unlikely to return as she “doesn’t like the royal family and “makes an excuse every time”.

Angela also claimed: “People are now feeling so angry with her. Angry as well for changing Harry although it’s his life and him going along with it.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Prince Harry ‘urged to step down’ from Invictus Games ahead of UK visit: ‘It’s all about Meghan and I don’t think people want that’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.