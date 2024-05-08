In the latest Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex has been awkwardly ‘snubbed’ by King Charles and Prince William.

The father and son duo will enjoy a joint engagement next week… without Harry.

King Charles will make Prince William colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps in a joint engagement on Monday (May 13) – despite Harry previously serving with the unit in Afghanistan.

In a further blow, the monarch will reportedly honour William in front of an Apache helicopter, the same type that Harry flew in. Harry was expected to take on the role before stepping back from his royal duties in 2020.

Harry won’t be at the joint engagement with William and Charles next week (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince Harry news: Charles hands Army Air Corps role to William

In a fresh snub to Harry, the engagement was announced just hours after it was revealed he would not be seeing his father during his trip to the UK. He’s here to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

A source told The Sun of the announcement: “Timing is everything.”

Timing is everything.

The publication also shared claims Harry made multiple attempts to arrange a visit with his father prior to the announcement.

A source claimed: “Harry is normally 5,000 miles away in California but by happy coincidence on Wednesday they will be just two miles apart. It’s clear he is keen to see his father as he continues his recovery. Most people expect another reunion of some kind next week.”

Prince William will be honoured by King Charles next week (Credit: Cover Images)

However, this is not to be the case.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex shared: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities. He hopes to see him soon.”

King Charles is unable to see Prince Harry during his visit due to a full diary (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news: Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘livid’ with Harry

It comes after a source has claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “seething” with Harry’s upcoming tour of Nigeria, especially since his wife, Meghan Markle, isn’t present for his whirlwind visit to the UK.

A source told Closer: “William and Kate are livid that Meghan and Harry are taking on this Africa tour and acting like they’re royals again.

“In their eyes, they’re just picking and choosing what suits them and benefits their bank balance and image. Their latest ‘royal roadshow’ has left them both seething.”

Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths previously told GB News why she believed Meghan would miss the UK trip.

She explained: “If Meghan was to come to the UK, it would be really difficult. It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her. And awkward moments when she was in various churches and things.”

A source previously told Bella: “Meghan feels that she’s been cast aside and treated like the Wicked Witch of the West. Simply for speaking her mind. Not to mention the way she feels Harry has been treated.

“He’s received 10 times more flak from his family than Andrew ever has. The double standard is glaring.”

Read more: Prince Harry lands in London but reunion with King Charles ‘not possible’, statement confirms

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.