Prince Harry’s ‘wake-up call’ as Duke of Sussex ‘sad it’s turned out like this’

Prince Harry is said to be “sad” over his fractured relationship with the royal family, as the news that he won’t meet King Charles during his UK visit is confirmed.

The Duke of Sussex landed back in the UK earlier today to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Invictus Games.

However, due to the monarch’s busy schedule, father and son won’t reunite, Harry’s rep has confirmed.

Meghan Markle hasn’t accompanied Prince Harry on his trip to the UK (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: ‘Hopes’ royal rift can be ‘sorted out one day’

It’s another blow for Harry after claims he and wife Meghan Markle “reached out” to Prince William and Kate after she shared her cancer diagnosis back in March.

Too much has happened. They are both just sad that it’s all turned out like this.

As a result, a source has claimed to New magazine, Harry has been left feeling “sad” and hopeful that one day “it can all be sorted out”.

They claimed: “In an ideal world, they [Meghan and Harry] would still be close to the royals and get support from them. But too much has happened. They are both just sad that it’s all turned out like this. Harry hopes that it can all be sorted out one day. He would never want to be in the position where he would have to choose between his wife and his family.”

It’s also claimed that Harry had “a wake-up” call after his father and sister-in-law received cancer diagnoses. And, as a result, it’s made him realise “life is fragile”.

“Harry and Meghan were determined to get their side of the story across and knew of the ramifications of that. But Harry has had a bit of a wake-up call in recent months, with the news of both his dad’s and Kate’s cancer. It has made him realise that life is fragile,” said the source.

Harry ‘understands’ Meghan’s decision to skip British trip

It’s also claimed that Harry “understands” why Meghan couldn’t accompany him on his current trip to the UK. The source claimed that “too much has happened” for Meghan to “feel comfortable” in Britain.

And, with the Duke of Sussex being “extremely loyal” to his wife, he would “never want to put her in an awkward position”.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Harry won’t see his family during his trip to England (Credit: Splash News)

Reunion off the cards

It had been hoped that Harry would enjoy a reunion with his father during his trip to London. However, Harry’s rep revealed today (May 7) that unfortunately a meeting won’t be happening.

“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” said the rep.

The statement added: “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

