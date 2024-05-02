EastEnders spoilers for next week include George discovering he has a life-threatening brain injury and one more fight could kill him. Meanwhile, Yolande finally tells Patrick everything and Stevie won’t go away despite Billy’s best efforts.

Here are 11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Can Patrick get to the bottom of what’s going on with Yolande? (Credit: BBC)

1. Patrick worries for Yolande

Unable to get through to Yolande despite his best efforts, Patrick continues to worry for his other half. When Sonia tells him Yolande missed a medical appointment he had no idea about, Patrick’s concerns spiral.

Denise is also worried when Yolande doesn’t turn up at the food truck launch. She tells Patrick to ask Pastor Clayton to help. Patrick talks to Pastor Clayton who suggests Yolande could be unwell.

2. Patrick finds out the truth

After Patrick brings up Pastor Clayton’s concerns for her health, Yolande is furious. But she still can’t bring herself to tell him the truth. So when Elaine calls, she asks her friend to explain everything to Patrick for her.

Elaine gently tells Patrick what has happened to Yolande and he is shell-shocked.

Yolande pleads with Patrick not to do anything (Credit: BBC)

3. Yolande pleads with Patrick

As Patrick tries to talk to Yolande she can’t face it and locks herself in the bathroom. His anger rising, Patrick storms out to find Pastor Clayton. However Yolande rushes after him to stop him.

They eventually go back inside and discuss what she has been through.

Can Yolande get justice? (Credit: BBC)

4. Yolande reports Pastor Clayton

After opening up to Patrick, Yolande agrees to report Pastor Clayton to the church officials. She visits Levi and tells him what happened.

Levi commends her bravery and promises to start investigating immediately. However Patrick is frustrated when it turns out that means at least a week from now. Patrick tells Levi to hurry up or he’ll take the matters into his own hands.

Sure enough, when he sees Pastor Clayton smugly parading around the Community Centre, Patrick loses his cool. Can Yolande stop him before he does something he regrets?

More EastEnders spoilers

More upsetting news for George (Credit: BBC)

5. George devastated by Eddie again

The girls break the news that Gloria’s funeral has already been held without George. It’s a bitter blow to George who struggles to contain his emotions.

Soon, he’s on the phone to Rufus to organise another fight. Gina and Anna suggest a memorial in The Vic for George to say goodbye properly, but will it be enough for him?

George can’t fight again (Credit: BBC)

6. George gets horrifying death news

With George nursing injuries from the fight the night before, he has to put on a brave face for Gloria’s memorial. However when he gets dizzy and almost collapses, Cindy and Phil realise what’s happened and insist he gets checked out at the hospital.

George is given a CAT scan and told he’s got a brain condition caused by repeated blows to the head. The doctor tells him one more knock could kill him.

Will Cindy’s threats be enough? (Credit: BBC)

7. Cindy gives George an ultimatum

Elaine, Anna and Gina are horrified to discover George has been fighting and even more annoyed Cindy knew. Cindy promises the girls she will convince George not to fight again.

However he’s already taken a call from Rufus arranging another bout. Cindy suggests online therapy to help him deal with his grief and he agrees to try it.

But soon he’s sorting his next fight instead and tells Cindy what he intends to do. She gives him an ultimatum, but will it be enough to stop him risking his life?

What else is happening in EastEnders spoilers?

Billy’s the only one not impressed by Stevie (Credit: BBC)

8. Stevie charms the Mitchells

Honey thinks Billy should give Stevie a chance, but Billy won’t hear of it. However over in the cafe, Stevie bumps into Lexi, Will and Janet and tries to get to know them better over lunch.

When Billy later hears about the lunch he storms over to The Vic to confront his dad. He tells him to back off, but Honey says the kids have a right to get to know their grandad.

Billy’s furious (Credit: BBC)

9. Billy lashes out

As Honey pleads with Billy to let the kids see Stevie, he continues to flatly refuse. When he then sees Will with his grandad in the cafe, Billy loses it.

He flies off the handle and it almost turns violent before Honey steps in. Billy is horrified to think he’s turning into his own father.

Is this the right move? (Credit: BBC)

10. Billy gives Stevie a chance

Phil advises Billy to keep Stevie close so they can find out what he’s really after. Billy meets with Stevie for a drink and demands answers.

Stevie insists he’s just a lonely old man who wants to get to know his family. Billy invites Stevie over to meet everyone properly, but does he really trust his dad? Or is there something else going on?

Denzel is putting his relationship in jeopardy (Credit: BBC)

11. Amy’s jealousy rises in EastEnders spoilers

Denzel organises to train with an influencer called Ebony. How will Amy react when she finds out? Spoiler: She is not impressed at all!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

