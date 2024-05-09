15 EastEnders spoilers for next week including Junior’s arrival, Whitney’s dramatic labour and Amy’s heartbreak

EastEnders spoilers for next week see George’s son Junior make his debut, Whitney go into labour in the worst possible place and Amy is treated badly by Denzel and Nugget.

Here are 15 EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Elaine and the Knight girls are worried about George (Credit: BBC)

1. George won’t give up the fight

Elaine comes back to The Vic and is upset when George isn’t bothered by the fact she went anywhere. Soon Cindy makes things even worse when she arrives and reveals George is planning to fight again.

Anna, Gina and Elaine try to convince him not to, with Gina even trying to blackmail him. But nothing works, George stands firm he is fighting.

After offering Elaine comfort, Anna makes a final attempt by calling George’s estranged son, Junior. Will he be the key?

Junior’s arrival causes a stir (Credit: BBC)

2. George and Junior come face-to-face

George calls off the fight when he sees his son, Junior. They soon return to The Vic together, but it’s not long before Junior’s feeling comfortable.

He makes his excuses and leaves.

3. Junior’s one-night stand

Junior heads to Peggy’s where he meets Bianca. They get chatting and before too long head back to No.25 and sleep together. Is this a good idea, though?

Can Junior and George put the past behind them? (Credit: BBC)

4. George tries to build bridges

Elaine is desperate to talk to George, but he is too distracted. He dismisses her, leaving her even more hurt.

George then heads off to Peggy’s to find Junior. He reveals all about his true heritage and what happened at Eddie’s trial. But will it be enough to reconcile father and son?

More EastEnders spoilers

B and B are up to no good! (Credit: BBC)

5. Bianca and Britney start stealing

Bianca wants to help with Whitney’s wedding plans and starts trying to get hold of items from the market. However she’s stumped when she’s unable to haggle the prices down.

Thinking outside the box she enlists Britney’s help, but Brit has a better idea and steals them!

The truth causes trouble (Credit: BBC)

6. Whitney banishes Bianca

Thrilled Whitney can’t believe the effort Bianca and Britney have gone to. It’s an emotional moment as Whit then tries on her wedding dress.

However, when Britney accidentally lets slip how she and Bianca really got the goods, Whit is furious. She lays into Bianca and says she’s no longer her maid of honour. She then orders B out of her life altogether.

Is Lauren’s guilt going to ruin everything? (Credit: BBC)

7. Lauren saves the day

With Whitney in a bit of a state, Lauren swoops in and gets an outfit for her for the hen. Whitney then asks her to be maid of honour instead. Although Lauren accepts it’s clear she’s feeling guilty about her night with Zack.

What will Lauren do? (Credit: BBC)

8. Bianca gives Lauren an ultimatum

As Whitney and Zack prepare for their joint ‘Sten do’, the residents all dress up to celebrate with them. However, Whitney won’t forgive Bianca.

B threatens Lauren – come clean about sleeping with Zack or she will tell Whit herself. Lauren then tries to share some doubts with Whit over her marriage to Zack, but can’t go through with the truth.

Whit and Lauren are locked in! (Credit: BBC)

9. Whitney in labour

With Lauren and Whit arguing, Penny gets involved and locks them both in a taco van. As the pair row, Lauren is about to reveal everything, but then Whitney’s waters break.

Lauren’s phone battery dies and the pair are locked in. They desperately shout out for help, but will anyone hear them?

What else happens in EastEnders spoilers?

10. Amy makes a big decision

Jealous over Denzel and Ebony spending so much time together, Amy decides she’s going to sleep with Denzel. Penny tells her to only take that step if she’s sure she’s ready.

Denzel is holding a party and Amy arrives, asking to spend some alone time upstairs. However, things don’t go to plan when Denzel can’t perform due to the steroids.

Nugget makes a bad move (Credit: BBC)

11. Nugget tries to kiss Amy

After Amy tries to make Denzel feel better, he offends her as he tries to cover what’s really going on. She heads out and seeks solace at McKlunkey’s.

Nugget finds her there and tries to cheer her up. But he soon misreads the signals and tries to kiss her.

Denzel’s steroid addiction is making him mad (Credit: BBC)

12. Denzel dumps Amy

Nugget lies to Denzel that Amy tried to kiss him. Denzel then finds Amy and breaks up with her over it.

Amy finds Nugget and tells him some home truths. He’s soon worried about his friendships.

13. Nugget wants steroids

After what happened with Amy, Nugget worries about his path in life. After a run-in with Penny and an awkward encounter with Ebony, Nugget makes a decision.

He asks Denzel to give him some steroids. Nugget thinks they are the answer to his problems, but will Denzel give him any?

14. Yolande and Patrick leave in EastEnders spoilers

Levi assures Yolande it will have no affect on the investigation if she and Patrick go on holiday. They decide to take some time away from Walford and assure Denzel Denise or Chelsea will move in to look after him. However Denzel insists he can be trusted on his own and asks them to let him prove it…

15. Tommy plays matchmaker

Alfie has reached the end of his hormone therapy and so Kat organises a celebratory meal at Walford East with the boys. Tommy sees Alfie pining over Kat and asks if he wants to get back together with her.

Determined to matchmake his mum and dad, Tommy meddles. However, a bumbling Reiss soon interrupts the grand plan.

