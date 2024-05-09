Coronation Street: Alya exit from Weatherfield should be permanent, fans beg

Viewers of the ITV soap Coronation Street saw Alya Nazir bid farewell to the cobbles last night (Wednesday, May 8) as she started a new job in Dublin.

Holding her new (gigantic) law book from Adam, Alya said goodbye to her loved ones and jumped into a taxi.

Now, Corrie fans have shared their absolute delight over Alya’s departure – and hope that she’s planning on staying in Dublin for a long time.

Alya went off to Dublin (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Alya left Weatherfield

Over on the cobbles last night, Alya prepared to start her new job over in Dublin with Fabian’s.

Speaking to Yasmeen, Alya’s grandmother admired the expensive law book Adam had bought for her.

Noticing that Alya was looking around for Adam during her final goodbyes, Yasmeen questioned whether she would miss him.

Alya then noted that even if she would nothing could happen as she’d be over in Dublin working.

As Yasmeen waved goodbye to Alya (and Stu who had returned just to see Alya go), Alya jumped into a taxi and smiled as she read the message Adam had written for her inside of the book…

Alya told Yasmeen that she’d be back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans hope Alya remains in Dublin

With Alya heading overseas to work in Dublin, she reminded Yasmeen that she would be back as the job only required her to be there for six months.

However, fans are actually happy that Alya’s left the soap and have no desire for her to return at all.

One fan commented: “Bye Alya! Don’t feel you have to rush back soon… or ever.”

Another person added: “Hasn’t Alya gone yet? Seeing her causes my distress.”

A third viewer shared: “Alya’s gone for 6 months. Add a few years and make us all happy.”

A fourth person finished: “Alya is so boring.” They then added: “When did she last have a decent storyline? Keep her in Dublin.”

Sair Khan is on maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

Will Alya be back?

Alya’s new job in Dublin is only supposed to last six months. The character also confirmed to Yasmeen that she’ll be returning to Weatherfield.

In real life, actress Sair Khan has gone on maternity leave and has therefore been written out of the soap for the time being. But, will she return to the soap months down the line?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

