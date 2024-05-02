Coronation Street: Denny is after the MND crowdfunder money, fans predict

Yesterday evening in Coronation Street (Wednesday, May 1), Paul and Gemma’s dad – Denny – confronted Bernie over Paul’s MND.

However, Bernie soon lied to him that Paul was dead but he saw through these lies and soon came face to face with his son.

Corrie fans have now ‘worked out’ the real reason why Denny’s decided to see his dying son.

Denny got Paul drunk in the pub (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Denny turned up to see Paul

After listening to Paul’s radio interview, his dad Denny soon arrived in Weatherfield wanting to see his son.

Bernie didn’t want Denny upsetting Paul and instead made out that the interview was a recording. She lied that Paul had already died.

However, Denny then followed Bernie up to the flat and realised that Paul was still alive.

He then went to the pub with Paul after being given a chance, soon getting Paul drunk.

With Paul in a right state and vomiting once he got back to the flat, Denny got the blame. Bernie then told him to leave but Denny then threatened to tell Paul and Gemma a secret from Bernie’s past…

Denny may be after some cash… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Denny ulterior motive

Fans of the ITV soap now reckon that Denny heard about the MND crowdfunder on the radio and is trying to get his hands on the money.

Instead of wanting to see his son before he dies, fans think that Denny only has money on his mind.

One fan commented: “Guessing Paul’s dad is after the fundraiser money.”

Another person asked: “”Is Paul’s dad after the crowdfund money?”

A third Corrie viewer added: “Paul and Gemma’s dad is there to steal the money he’s getting from the crowd funding…”

Why is Denny really on the Street? (Credit: ITV)

Why is Denny really in Weatherfield?

Denny’s making out that he just wants to put thing right with Paul before he passes away.

However, Bernie’s adamant that Denny being around will do Paul more harm than good. But, is Denny only after the MND crowdfunder money? Or, is he genuine in his efforts with his son?

