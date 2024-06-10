Coronation Street: As Nick and Toyah kiss – here’s all that happens next

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, June 10), Nick and Toyah turned to each other for comfort as Leanne got further sucked in by Rowan and the Institute.

With Leanne moving out of the flat, Nick then spent the evening with Toyah and kissed her before Sam interrupted things.

But, as Toyah kisses her sister’s man, here’s everything that’s coming up for the pair on the cobbles.

Sam almost caught the pair together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Nick and Toyah kissed

This evening on the cobbles, Leanne continued to put the Institute before her relationship with Nick.

Nick then gave her an ultimatum – she had to choose between Rowan and the Institute and their relationship.

Leanne then said that she needed some breathing space, with Rowan offering to let her stay at his place so that Nick couldn’t control her anymore.

Nick then spent the evening with Toyah, having a drink with her in the flat as they both opened up to each other about their feelings towards Leanne and the Institute.

It wasn’t long before Nick went in for a kiss on the lips, with the pair soon kissing just before Sam arrived home which forced them to pull apart.

Georgia Taylor has addressed the ‘affair’ (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Nick and Toyah?

Later this week, Nick questions Leanne on whether she’s having an affair with Rowan as she assures him that she’s not.

Nick and Toyah both then agree that their kiss was a big mistake…

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Later on, Toyah rushes to the hospital as she’s informed that Leanne has been in a motorbike accident.

She’s also told by the police that they can now release her baby for burial. But, will anything good come out of all this bad? And, will Nick and Toyah resist temptation?

Georgia Taylor said: “It’s really confusing for Toyah, Nick is to all intents and purposes her brother in law and they haven’t always got on, so it’s not like she’s been harbouring some secret attraction. So this has hit her out of the blue, they’ve both been there for each other these last few weeks when life has been really tough and those feelings are starting to get a little bit blurred.

“Toyah loves her sister but every time she feels guilty for leaning on Nick, Leanne does something to push her away again. It’s difficult when you’re angry at someone, but you also feel guilty for something you’ve done to them. It’s very conflicting for Toyah.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.