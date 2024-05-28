Coronation Street spoilers: Joel proposes to Dee-Dee

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Joel Deering asks Dee-Dee Bailey to marry him following a disastrous meeting between her and his parents. After his uptight and rude parents upset Dee-Dee, he pops the question.

Joel and Dee-Dee have grown closer in recent months – in spite of her learning that he has a secret wife and daughter, albeit estranged. Last week, she also found out that he is representing dodgy Nathan in the Lauren Bolton murder case.

With her parents paying Joel and his new girlfriend a visit, Dee-Dee is feeling nervous. And, when his rude mother makes a series of comments which leave Dee-Dee fuming, their future is looking more perilous than ever.

Will Dee-Dee accept Joel’s proposal?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

When Dee-Dee meets Joel’s parents it doesn’t exactly go to plan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Meet the parents

Dee-Dee tells Joel that she’s nervous about meeting his parents. He reassures her that, while they can be a bit stand-offish, they’ll love her once they do get to know her.

However, it’s an uphill battle when Dee-Dee meets his mum and dad, Anthea and Gus. They quickly make their disapproval of Joel’s new girlfriend clear.

When Ed pops by the Bistro, Dee-Dee introduces him to Joel’s folks. Making her distain clear, Anthea makes a patronising remark – the last straw for Dee-Dee, who storms out.

Dee-Dee is stunned when Joel asks her to marry him (Credit: ITV)

Joel pops the question

In the aftermath, Joel comes by the flat to see Dee-Dee. He quickly apologises for his his mother’s behaviour.

Will Dee-Dee make Anthea and Gus her in-laws? (Credit: ITV)

However, he has another surprise in store for Dee-Dee. Dropping down onto one knee, he asks Dee-Dee to marry him.

What will Dee-Dee say? Is she really ready to marry him when they’ve only just got back together? And just why has Joel proposed now?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!