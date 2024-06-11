Corrie icon Julie Goodyear hailed as ‘brave and strong’ as friend shares dementia update: ‘She still loves leopard print’

In June 2023, Corrie and Bet Lynch icon Julie Goodyear and her husband revealed that the soap star was living with dementia.

Viewers will best know Julie for playing the Weatherfield landlady Bet between the years of 1966-2003.

Now, the star’s friend has issued an update whilst hailing her as ‘brave and strong.’

Julie has been hailed as ‘brave and strong’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Julie Goodyear’s dementia diagnosis

Julie Goodyear’s husband announced that the star’s dementia diagnosis last year.

Her husband – Scott Brand – revealed that the actress had been experiencing ‘forgetfulness’ for some time before receiving the diagnosis.

The news was difficult for the couple to process, with them finding out that Julie’s condition would get ‘progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.’

Her husband wrote online: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heartbreaking diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.”

He added: “We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.”

Julie played Bet Lynch on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Julie Goodyear’s friend gives update

Now, Julie’s friend – Mark Llewellin – has given fans an update via the Conversation Street podcast.

He’s shared a bit about how Julie’s been getting on since she went public with her diagnosis last year.

Her friend shared: “Julie is living a good life, really.”

He noted that much like her on screen alter ego, “She still loves leopard print, I’m pleased to say.”

Noting that Julie has been still enjoying life, Mark finished: “She’s good, obviously she has dementia as everybody knows, but it’s wrong to say you suffer from dementia, you live with dementia.

“I think Julie has been very brave and strong about that.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

