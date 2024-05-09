Does Nicky die in Emmerdale? Everything we know about what happens next

Tonight’s Emmerdale saw Nicky Miligan in a bad way after a car crash, but does he die? Ethan Anderson was driving at the time and instead of staying on the scene to get help for Nicky, he fled.

At the end of the episode, Nicky was rushed into surgery after suffering a major bleed on the brain. Will he survive?

Nicky was in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight

In the episode aired on Thursday May 9, Nicky was fed-up with the way his dad, Caleb, was treating him. He wanted to buy Nate’s shares in the car company so he and Caleb could be equal partners. However, Caleb just laughed in his face.

He told Nicky he should be grateful for his 25 per cent and he needed to start proving himself and working to be taken more seriously. Nicky stalked out after telling his dad to stuff the business.

He then headed to The Hide and started drinking heavily. He persuaded Ethan, who was celebrating getting a top new job as a human rights lawyer, to join him.

Before too long Nicky got a phone call from a panicking Suni, who was hiding in the toilets at a bar in town. He had spotted one of the homophobic men who had attacked them last year and was terrified.

Nicky immediately stood up to drive, but Ethan insisted he’d had too much so he would drive instead. Ethan had also been drinking though and when they drove past a police car, was stressed as he knew he was over the limit. The police car went the other way, but a speeding Ethan then crashed.

Both men were knocked unconscious and it was Ethan who came round first.

Moira helped Nicky as Ethan hid (Credit: ITV)

Ethan leaves Nicky to die in Emmerdale

Although Ethan tried to wake Nicky and eventually dragged him out of the car, he couldn’t rouse his friend. Ethan managed to find a pulse, but couldn’t get either of their phones to work.

When Ethan heard a car coming, he ran, afraid of getting in trouble for the crash, especially as he was over the limit. He watched from his hiding place behind a tree as Moira pulled up and tended to Nicky.

She immediately called an ambulance, but Ethan didn’t show himself. Instead he limped back to Emmerdale.

Here he encountered Caleb, who congratulated him on his new job. Ethan didn’t mention the accident and lied when Caleb asked if he’d seen Nicky. Then Caleb got the call from Moira.

Ruby and Caleb rushed to the hospital to find Nicky being whisked into surgery. They were told he had an injury and a lot of bleeding in his brain and it is very bad.

Moira is there for Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Does Nicky die in Emmerdale?

Next week, Nicky is still in a coma fighting for his life. But he is not dead.

Meanwhile, Ethan is still lying about what happened.

Ruby seeks comfort in Moira and the former enemies bond over Ruby’s fears for her son. She is also on the warpath, determined to find whoever was driving the car. Meanwhile, Caleb and Cain also reconcile and vow to locate the driver too. Ethan had better watch out…

Charles can see Ethan is struggling and has something on his mind. As he worries for his son, he takes him to the church and urges him to open up.

Charles is left staggered when Ethan confesses he was driving when Nicky got hurt. He also says he is going to lie to the police about it and asks his dad for an alibi.

Ethan is arrested (Credit: ITV)

Man of God Charles can’t in good conscience go along with it and soon enough the police arrive to arrest Ethan. As he is taken away, Ruby figures out what is going on and screams at him.

Charles is devastated. But will Ethan be charged?

And what will happen to Nicky? Is he going to survive?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!