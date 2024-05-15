EastEnders: Junior has arrived in Walford – and fans have already taken a disliking to him

This week in EastEnders, Junior turned up to help stop George from fighting after Anna got in touch with him begging for his help.

However, the reunion wasn’t very sweet, with Junior soon leaving The Vic and sleeping with Bianca.

With Junior only just turning up in Walford, EastEnders fans have already made up their minds on the character.

Junior slept with Bianca (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Junior arrived in Walford

Yesterday in Walford, George faced his son whilst attending his fight and cancelled it. He couldn’t face fighting his own son.

This caused major chaos as the audience demanded refunds for the cancelled fight. Back at The Vic, Junior spoke to George but things were bitter between them both.

Junior had revealed that he’d attended Gloria’s funeral, slamming George for not being there.

He told Anna that he wasn’t sticking around. He’d stopped George from fighting and had done his job.

Afterwards, Junior went to Peggy’s and met Bianca. Going back to Bianca’s, he slept with her before heading outside and greeting his wife and daughter in the car…

Fans aren’t liking Junior… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans have awful first impression of Junior Knight

With Junior seeming to have been cheating on his wife with Bianca, and with him not treating George nicely, fans haven’t been given the best first impression of Junior.

So far, they’re yet to warm to the new Walford character and have shared their thoughts on social media.

One fan noted: “Not loving Junior... what a [bleep.]”

Another person said: “Well, Junior is not a nice guy cheating on his wife. And, he has a nerve to have her pick him up.”

A third viewer added: “This Junior guy is mad omg. Cheating and having your wife and kids pick you up outside is too insane.”

Junior’s family arrive on the Square (Credit: BBC)

What’s to come for Junior Knight in Walford?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Junior’s wife and daughter – Monique and Xavier – turn up in Walford.

Elaine then offers for the family to move into The Vic as the Knights get to know Junior’s family.

With Monique offering to help George get in touch with his Ghanian heritage, can George and Junior make peace?

