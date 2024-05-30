EastEnders: Nish paying hospital staff to fake his illness, a new fan theory predicts

This week in EastEnders, Nish returned to Walford with some major news for his family – he has a heart condition and is dying.

He then went to the hospital and was told that he didn’t have as long left to live as he thought.

A new fan theory for the BBC soap though now suggests that Nish is teaming up with the hospital staff to con his family.

Nish told his family that he doesn’t have long left to live (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish is dying

In Walford this week, Nish returned and tried to make amends with his family as he announced that he’s dying.

They didn’t believe him at first, however, when an altercation with Ravi led to Nish taking a trip to the hospital, Nish was devastated to learn that he didn’t have long left to live.

He thought he had years left but hospital staff then told him that he needed a heart transplant but might not live long enough to get to the top of the transplant list.

With Ravi, Vinny, Eve and Suki all voting to keep Nish out of the family, Nish then decided to get revenge by selling the café back to Kathy for £1.

A new fan theory questions Nish’s illness (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Nish isn’t dying after all?

With Nish’s family now believing that he’s ill, one fan theory isn’t so sure despite having heard it from hospital staff.

The theory suggests that Nish isn’t dying and has instead paid the hospital staff to lie to his family in a revenge plot.

One fan commented: “I wouldn’t put it passed Nish to have paid some actors to pretend to be doctors and set up the whole thing.”

Another person added: “& knowing Nish, he’s hired that nurse and she’s in on the plan.”

A third viewer shared: “Has Nish got that nurse in on his plan???”

The doctors seem to think that Nish is dying (Credit: BBC)

Is Nish telling the truth?

Nish’s doctors confirmed that he needs a heart transplant but may not have enough time left to get one.

However, Nish does like to scheme and isn’t enjoying being outcast from his own family. But, could he be paying the hospital staff to lie for him? Is he actually of death’s door?

