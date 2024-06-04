EastEnders spoilers: Linda turns back to the bottle as Keanu’s funeral approaches

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that troubled Linda Carter turns back to the bottle as murder victim Keanu’s funeral approaches. She may have framed Dean for Keanu’s murder – but his death still weighs heavy on her conscience.

Can Linda hold it together?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Johnny and Elaine worry about Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda hits the bottle

With Father’s Day looming, Johnny and Elaine support Linda as she gets emotional about Mick. Their plan to throw a Father’s Day event in The Vic is rocked when Bernie tells them that Keanu’s funeral will be on Thursday.

She asks if they can host the wake in The Vic. When Elaine accepts, Linda heads upstairs for a drink.

There’s worse in store when Linda learns about Keanu’s funeral plans (Credit: BBC)

Interrupted by a worried Johnny, Linda tells him that she’s going to find Sharon to tell her the news. However, Bernie beats her to it, and tells Sharon in The Vic.

Already deep in conversation with Phil – who is demanding access to Albie – Sharon is shocked. She’s taken aback to learn that Linda already knew.

She and Johnny are interrupted when they hear a crash in the a barrel store. There they find Linda, drunk and in a state.

Sharon and Johnny are determined to help Linda (Credit: BBC)

Johnny and Sharon take desperate measures

Johnny and Sharon attempt to sober Linda up. Afterwards, Sharon has a heart-to-heart with Kathy.

Determined to help her friend, Sharon books Linda into an AA meeting and encourages her to go. However, once there Linda decides to speak out to her fellow addicts. Sharon is horrified at what Linda is about to say and advises her not to. But will Linda listen?

Can Linda be helped? (Credit: BBC)

Sharon breaks the news

As Keanu’s funeral approaches, it’s clear that Linda isn’t coping. She offers to help Sharon break the news to Albie about Keanu, but Sharon insists that she’d rather do it alone.

Sharon’s attempts to help Linda fall on deaf ears (Credit: BBC)

After some words of advice from Martin, Sharon finally breaks the news to Albie. Following a sweet gesture from Ollie, she decides to attend the funeral, for Albie’s sake.

The next day, as Sharon attempts to attend Keanu’s funeral, Kathy and Linda hold a private memorial at The Arches. But how much longer can Linda hold it together?

