EastEnders spoilers: Sharon terrified Linda will blow The Six’s big secret

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, June 10), Sharon worries that Linda will expose ‘The Six’ as she continues to drink herself out of control.

As Sharon books Linda into an AA meeting, she starts to worry that she’ll speak about Keanu’s murder.

But, what will Linda say and will she behave herself in EastEnders spoilers?

Sharon books Linda into an AA meeting (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon tries to help Linda sober up

With Linda getting drunk and shouting out about Keanu’s murder in the barrel store last night (Monday, June 10), Sharon and Johnny try to sober her up.

Sharon then heads over to have a heartfelt conversation with Kathy as she’s determined to do everything she can to support Linda.

Taking action, Sharon then books Linda into an AA meeting but panics when Linda speaks at the meeting despite warning her not to. What will Linda say? Will she cause any trouble?

Bianca threatens Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca threatens to tell Sonia the truth

After seeing Reiss with Debbie at the care home and rumbling his money schemes, Bianca gives Reiss an ultimatum tonight.

She demands that he tells Sonia the truth about taking Debbie’s money or she will do it herself. Who will get to Sonia first. And, how will she react?

Cindy condemns Junior (Credit: BBC)

Cindy cares for Ian

Tonight, Cindy condemns Junior as she tends to an injured Ian after their boxing session at the Boxing Den.

Telling Junior to leave, it isn’t long before Cindy backtracks and goes to apologise to him.

She then heads home and tries to seduce Ian. But, will Ian realise what Cindy’s been up to?

Denzel’s acting strangely (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea’s suspicious of Denzel

With Kim and Howie complaining about Denzel’s party, Chelsea covers for the youngster.

However, she then confronts him over his behaviour as her suspicions grow. Denzel ups and leaves the family get together, which only intensifies her concerns. Will she rumble his steroid use?

