Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that the Mitchell family is set for a series of shock revelations when Stevie reveals that he has been hiding a secret family outside of Walford.

Billy’s estranged dad, Stevie, recently arrived looking to reconnect with his son. Although Billy and the Mitchells were initially reluctant, they eventually warmed on Stevie, letting him stick around and get to know his grandchildren.

But Billy’s world will be rocked when he learns that Stevie has been hiding a secret family.

The Mitchell clan is about to get bigger (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: More Mitchells

The storyline unfolds when Stevie’s son Teddy arrives, with sons Harry and Barney in tow. But when he runs into Phil, Billy and the other Mitchells, Teddy soon gets more than he had bargained for.

Stevie then confesses that Teddy is Billy’s half-brother. This leads to the shock revelation that there’s a whole new branch of the Mitchell family waiting in the wings.

But who are Teddy and his sons?

Teddy Mitchell arrives in Walford… and soon gets more than he bargained for (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders bosses reveal ‘seismic shock’ as more Mitchells arrive

Actor Roland Manookian will play Teddy Mitchell. The star is best known for his roles in films The Football Factory, RocknRolla and The Rise of the Footsoldier. Meanwhile, sons Harry and Barney are played by Elijah Holloway and Lewis Bridgeman, respectively.

Speaking on the new Mitchell men, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “I’m delighted to welcome Roland, Elijah and Lewis to EastEnders as we bring a new branch of the iconic Mitchell family to the Square.

“The arrival of Teddy, Harry and Barney will be a seismic shock for Billy and an unwelcome surprise for Phil. With their arrival sparking more questions than answers, it’s not long before the Mitchells find themselves at war as Teddy and his sons are thrust into the heart of the drama.”

Teddy and his sons are headed to Walford (Credit: BBC)

The new Mitchells speak out

Speaking on his character, actor Roland Manookian said: “Teddy is an enigmatic sort of fella with old-school principles, but he’s tuned into modernity, too. It’s a lovely part to get my teeth into.”

Elijah, who plays Harry said: “Harry has a lot of charm and swagger, but he’s got a bit of a temper, too. He can’t resist trouble, or the ladies, so he’s ready to shake things up in typical Mitchell style!”

“Barney is an interesting character to explore because of his more introverted nature compared to the other members of his family, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he grows and develops in Albert Square,” revealed Lewis, who plays Barney.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!