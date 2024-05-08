EastEnders spoilers tonight: George finds out he has a life-threatening brain condition

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal George is delivered a shocking health blow when he’s told he has a brain condition that could be fatal. But will he give up fighting?

Elsewhere in Walford Yolande is preparing to report Pastor Clayton and Stevie continues to edge his way in.

George gets shock health news

As the day of Gloria’s memorial arrives, George isn’t feeling too clever as he nurses bad injuries from his latest fight.

When he gets dizzy and almost collapses his family are worried. However Phil and Cindy know exactly what’s going on and insist he goes to the hospital to get checked out.

Elaine and the girls are furious to find out about the fighting and even angrier to learn Cindy knew. As they wait for news of George while he’s being examined, the doctor is about to deliver shocking news.

George has a CAT scan and is told he has a brain condition. This is linked to repeated blows to the head. He’s informed that one bad knock could kill him.

It doesn’t seem to be enough to stop George’s downward spiral, as George is soon approached by Rufus to arrange another fight. Will anyone make him see sense?

Yolande reports Pastor Clayton in EastEnders spoilers

After her brave confession, Yolande is preparing to report Pastor Clayton. Patrick wants to go with her, but she refuses, determined to do it alone.

She tells Levi Pastor Clayton sexually assaulted her. He commends her bravery and promises he will start investigating straight away. Will Pastor Clayton finally be brought to justice?

Billy turns violent

Honey is determined to make Billy see sense about Stevie and therefore let the kids see their grandad. Billy is adamant that will never happen.

However Will meets with Stevie at the cafe and when Billy catches them, he gets so angry he turns violent. Honey stops him just in time, but Billy is horrified he’s turning into his father.

Phil then advises Billy find out exactly what Stevie wants by keeping him close. Will it work?

More EastEnders spoilers for tonight

Elsewhere, Denzel arranges to train with an influencer called Ebony. How will Amy feel?

Also, Whitney asks Bianca to be her maid of honour.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

