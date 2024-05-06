EastEnders spoilers tonight: Patrick seeks advice from Pastor Clayton as Yolande’s mental health deteriorates

EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Monday April 6) reveal Patrick’s concerns over Yolande’s behaviour grow. Can he get to the bottom of what’s going on?

Meanwhile, Honey wants Billy to give Stevie a chance and George is devastated by shock news.

All this in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Patrick is desperate to help Yolande (Credit: BBC)

Patrick seeks advice over Yolande

When Sonia lets slip Yolande missed a medical appointment, Patrick is very worried. He had no idea she even had an appointment and after the fire last week he knows something is seriously wrong.

Denise is also concerned as Yolande doesn’t show up to the food truck launch. She suggests Patrick talk to Pastor Clayton and get his advice on talking to Yolande.

Patrick does just that and confides in the pastor. He then suggests Yolande might be unwell.

Taking his words on board, Patrick talks to Yolande again and tells her how concerned Pastor Clayton is too. She is utterly furious to hear Patrick has been talking to him, but will she tell him why?

Billy warns Stevie off (Credit: BBC)

Stevie charms the family in EastEnders spoilers

Honey is determined to make Billy see he should give Stevie a chance. However, Billy is adamant his dad isn’t allowed near the family.

It seems Stevie didn’t get the memo though as he later finds Lexi, Will and Janet in the cafe. He tries to get to know them over lunch.

When Billy hears what’s happened, he storms over to The Vic to warn Stevie once again to stay away. But with Honey insisting the kids have a right to get to know their grandad, will Stevie listen?

Anna and Gina break the news to George (Credit: BBC)

George upset by news

Anna and Gina break the news to George that Gloria’s funeral has taken place without him. He is devastated. George’s immediate response is to contact Rufus and arrange a fight.

Meanwhile, Gina and Anna come up with the idea to hold a memorial in The Vic so George can say a proper goodbye.

Anna leaves a message for Junior to join them, but will their half-brother show his face?

Martin and Chelsea party plan in EastEnders spoilers

After Whitney’s proposal to Zack, the plans for stag and hen dos are in full swing.

Martin and Chelsea have been given the task of organising things, but how well will they do?

