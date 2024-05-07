OPINION: Emmerdale and EastEnders both proved tonight soaps are still powerhouse pieces of drama

EastEnders aired a special two-hander episode tonight, while Emmerdale showed a format-breaking half hour of a dinner party. Both episodes were gripping viewing – and proved exactly why soaps are still so loved.

It’s no secret right now that all three big soaps – EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale – are going through a sticky patch. Lack of storyline direction for Corrie has led to much criticism. Meanwhile the doom and gloom of Emmerdale in particular has left fans fed up.

But tonight (Tuesday May 7) although both soap outings centred on particularly hard-hitting storylines, the performances, writing and direction proved exactly what soaps and their cast can do given half a chance.

Patrick found out the truth and Yolande begged him not to do anything (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight

In EastEnders this evening, Patrick finally found out the truth about Yolande’s sexual assault by Pastor Clayton. The episode featured just the two actors – Angela Wynter and Rudolph Walker – giving us an acting masterclass.

Patrick blamed Yolande at first, he said she had turned a blind eye to Pastor Clayton’s obvious behaviour because she wanted to impress at the church.

Yolande finally found her voice and screamed: “How dare you Patrick, how dare you blame me.” Her impassioned speech about men not having the right to touch her, struck exactly the right note.

The episode ended with the couple sharing a touching moment of love, Yolande agreeing to report Pastor Clayton to the church and unusually, no theme tune over the credits, but instead a picture of Yolande and Patrick in happier times with their song playing.

Belle is terrified of her husband (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight

Over in Emmerdale, airing at exactly the same time on ITV, we had the dinner party episode. It was split into two halves – the first half the public show, whilst the second what was going on behind closed doors.

The focus of part one was Marlon and Rhona. Once again, Zoe Henry and Mark Charnock showing us exactly what they are capable of given a decent script.

It’s fair to say this current storyline with Gus and baby Ivy has dragged on and not been the most popular. But putting that aside, the gritty reality of their marriage, how the two actors work with each other and bounce off each other is nothing short of brilliant.

The second part was centred around what was going on behind closed doors between Belle and Tom. We’ve known for a while Tom is abusive, but this time we saw just how dark his behaviour has become. He was raging after finding out Belle was still on the pill, despite agreeing to try for a baby and held her hand under a running hot tap.

This is the start of his violent streak and it’s certainly an uncomfortable watch.

Stunning performances all round in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to EastEnders and Emmerdale

Those watching at home have heaped praise on both shows – and quite rightly so.

Speaking of EastEnders one shared: “Tonight’s EastEnders is literally EVERYTHING that television should be!!! and everything brilliant about soap. Phenomenally performed by Angela Wynter and Rudolph Walker, brilliantly written by Lauren Klee, and beautifully directed by Emma Bridgeman-Williams. WOW”

Another agreed: “What a beautiful episode tonight’s EastEnders I am sobbing so hard. Wow. Just wow. Give Angela and Rudolph all the awards.”

“What an absolutely gorgeous episode. I am so glad Clenners brought Yolande back and is invested in her and Patrick. Angela and Rudolph are legends,” agreed one more.

“Bringing back Yolande was genius. Angela Wynter is sublime,” said another.

A fifth added: “Rudolph Walker and Angela Wynter (Patrick and Yolande) deserve all the awards for their two- hander performance in this episode. An absolutely stunning acting masterclass, well done.”

Meanwhile, Emmerdale fans were equally as impressed: “Some of the best performances in soap tonight. It’s a difficult one to watch but it’s going to go down in Emmerdale history as iconic,” said one.

“Tonight’s episode is interesting to watch and probably the best one Emmerdale has ever done,” said someone else.

Marlon and Rhona were particularly strong tonight (Credit: ITV)

Soaps still top of British TV

The reaction of these viewers – and the episodes themselves – proves exactly why soaps should remain on British television.

Sure, they go through highs and lows – currently we are at a particularly low point. But tonight’s Emmerdale and EastEnders prove that even when the storylines are poor, it’s the characters and the actors’ performances that make soaps great.

They are true powerhouses of drama. Long live the British soap opera.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

