Emmerdale: Ethan has internal bleeding, a new fan theory predicts

Yesterday evening in Emmerdale (Thursday, May 9), Ethan decided to drive Nicky to the bar that Suni was at whilst over the limit.

He then ended up crashing the car, leaving Nicky’s life on the line whilst he ran away from the scene.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Ethan may have internal bleeding from the accident.

Ethan fled (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ethan ran away from the scene

Yesterday in Emmerdale village, Ethan and Nicky had a few drinks before Nicky received an urgent call for help from Suni.

Ethan offered to drive Nicky to the bar that Suni was at after finding out that he was at the same bar as one of his homophobic attackers. There was one problem though – Ethan was over the limit.

Driving Nicky to the bar, Ethan then spotted a police car and worried about getting caught. Not long after this, Ethan crashed the car…

He then dragged an unconscious Nicky out of the car and onto the ground before making a run for it.

Luckily, Moira drove by and rang for an ambulance. This meant that Nicky was then rushed to hospital as Ethan returned home as if nothing had happened, with no signs of injury.

Could Ethan still be in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Ethan has internal injuries?

With Ethan returning home without any visible cuts and bruises, one fan has predicted a huge twist.

They think that Ethan is actually injured but his injuries are internal meaning that his life could still be at risk.

The fan theory reads: “Ethan could still end up with internal bleeding.”

Ethan could still end up with internal bleeding 😁#Emmerdale — BeanZ (@deanobeanos) May 9, 2024

Another fan added: “He’ll die of internal injuries hopefully.”

Ethan looks to be okay… (Credit: ITV)

Is Ethan’s life still at risk?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ethan looks to be alright as he asks Charles for an alibi.

However, he’s soon arrested after his own dad goes behind his back and reports him to the police.

But, is Ethan out of the woods? Or, is the worst yet to come?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!