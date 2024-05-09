Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicky left for dead after car crash horror

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Nicky’s life is on the line after Ethan crashes the car they are in – and then flees the scene. But will anyone find Nicky and help him?

Meanwhile, Kerry is on to Pollard and finds out exactly what he did. So she comes up with a plan for revenge.

Also in Thursday’s Emmerdale, April knows things are bad between Marlon and Rhona. But will they admit it to her?

Ethan panics after crashing (Credit: ITV)

Ethan leaves Nicky for dead

Nicky is having a rough day after Caleb laughs at him when he asks for Nate’s shares of the business so he can be an equal partner. Frustrated Nicky starts drinking, but is horrified when he gets a call from Suni telling him he is out in a bar and has seen one of the men who was part of the homophobic attack on them last year.

Nicky wants to drive there to rescue Suni, but Ethan insists he’s had too much alcohol. He takes the wheel instead.

As they make their way to Suni, Ethan spots a police car on the road up ahead. He knows he’s also had a bit to drink and is worried he’s over the limit. He turns around to avoid going past them.

Meanwhile, in the passenger seat Nicky is panicking as he can’t get hold of Suni.

Suddenly Ethan crashes the car when he loses control. Both Ethan and Nicky are knocked unconscious.

Ethan comes round first and carefully pulls Nicky from the wreckage. But then he sees a car approaching and hides to avoid being caught.

It’s Moira, who tends to Nicky and calls an ambulance. Ethan watches on from behind a tree – and then runs from the scene altogether.

Will Nicky be okay? And will Ethan be caught out?

Revenge is sweet (Credit: ITV)

Kerry finds out the truth in Emmerdale spoilers

Kerry tricks her way into Pollard’s barn and finds a way to get into his laptop. Her eyes narrow as she soon makes a discovery.

She now knows Pollard has conned her out of a fortune by selling her necklace and telling her it was worth nothing.

Plotting revenge, Kerry convinces Tracy to let her run a cash-only sale at the shop. Kerry then ransacks the shop as the other villagers grab their bargains.

How will Pollard react when he finds out what Kerry has done – and exactly why she’s done it?

Emmerdale spoilers April knows

Despite Rhona and Marlon’s best efforts to hide their marriage breakdown, April isn’t stupid.

Tonight she admits she knows they are having problems. But will this be the kick they need to sort themselves out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

