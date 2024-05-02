Emmerdale star Dean Andrews on why he waited until he was 60 to get married

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews has revealed his marriage last year on his 60th birthday was all down to a cheeky ultimatum from his now-wife.

Dean and partner Helen Bowen-Green were together for years before they finally tied the knot in August 2023. But why did the Emmerdale actor wait so long?

The Emmerdale star has been married for nine months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews on his marriage

In a new interview with The Mirror, Dean has revealed exactly why he got married when he did. He has admitted it was all down to Helen!

“We never found time to get wed,” Dean admitted. “And then Helen said: ‘I won’t marry someone over 60’!

“So I thought: ‘I better get that sorted.'” And he did – leaving it right until the last minute getting wed on the day he actually turned 60!

He went on to reveal: “People did say ‘Deano, why get married at 60?’ but I’m happy to have found love with such a wonderful woman and [wanted to] celebrate that.”

Aw!

Helen and Dean (pictured in 2013) have been together many years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dean’s wedding

Dean delighted fans last year when he announced he had married Helen. The Will Taylor star shared the news on his Instagram on Sunday August 6 and posted images from their stunning wedding day. He also gushed over his wife.

The first picture showed the couple sharing a kiss inside their wedding venue. The second saw Dean kissing his wife on the cheek as their delighted guests clapped in the background.

The next photo showed the happy newlyweds kissing during the ceremony. Finally, the fourth pic showed the couple beaming as guests threw confetti over them.

Dean wrote: “This beautiful lady @hbg_indiarose has just made me the happiest man alive by saying ‘yes’ to being my wife #deanandhelenmeanttobe.”

His soap co-stars offered their congratulations in the comments. Lisa Riley wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS feel the love.”

Meanwhile, Bhasker Patel wrote: “Congratulations,” alongside celebratory emojis and heart face emojis.

Amy Walsh added: “Congratulations Dean xxx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

Two wives for Emmerdale star Dean Andrews

A few days later, Dean also joked about his ‘two wives’ as he shared another picture of him with his real-life wife and his fictional one – Kim Tate actress Claire King – on the big day.

“I was hoping my two wives would be a little more upset when they found out about each other but it looks like they don’t give two hoots,” Dean joked in the captions.

“Don’t be fooled, you know what your other wife is like. Sleep with one eye open,” one fan joked in the comments.

Will and Kim in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Will in Emmerdale

It’s not the best time for Will Taylor in Emmerdale right now. His ex-wife, Rose, has resurfaced like a bad smell. She had previously abandoned Will and daughter Dawn when Dawn was just five years old. It forced Will to turn to drug dealing to pay the bills.

But Dawn has decided to give Rose a chance and moved her into Home Farm with them – much to Kim’s displeasure.

Meanwhile, Dawn is facing a huge test herself as her baby son Evan is about to be diagnosed with leukaemia. He is currently in hospital awaiting a biopsy and she will get the devastating news tomorrow (Friday May 3). Will will need all his strength to be there for his daughter and grandchild when they need him the most.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!