Emmerdale: Baby Evan hospital scenes were a ‘hard watch,’ fans note

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, May 1), Billy and Dawn took baby Evan to the hospital after spotting a new bruise on his leg.

They then found out that he needed a bone marrow biopsy and was really ill.

Emmerdale fans have now been left uncomfortable after watching these sick baby scenes.

Evan needs a bone marrow biopsy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Evan went to hospital

Dawn worried when she spotted a new bruise form on Evan’s leg yesterday despite someone being with him all day.

Ringing Liam, she was then told to take her baby straight to A&E to get checked over. At the hospital, bloods were then taken.

With the blood test results showing some alarming results, Dawn and Billy were then told that Evan was really ill.

He needed a bone marrow biopsy and could have an infection or something more serious like leukaemia.

Evan’s parents were left feeling sick to their stomachs as they awaited more results.

Fans have found the scenes too much (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans upset with baby Evan illness scenes

Fans of the soap have now shared their frustration and upset over last night’s scenes. They think that Evan’s upcoming leukaemia storyline isn’t necessary, with the soap showing too much ‘doom and gloom.’

One fan shared: “Good grief! What’s up with the writers on Emmerdale? Are they all full of [bleep] doom and gloom?!! Just had Chas with her mastectomy and now a baby with cancer!!!”

Another person complained: “Why does the baby in this show have to have something wrong/ illness/ bad start? Can’t we have a healthy, normal baby/ childhood for once please?”

A third viewer added: “That was a hard watch. Poor little baby.”

Evan has leukaemia (Credit: ITV)

What’s wrong with Evan?

This week, after Evan has more tests taken, the doctor confirms Billy and Dawn’s worst nightmare.

The parents break down as Kim and Will watch from the hospital window, with the family discovering that Evan has leukaemia.

But, how will Evan’s journey play out? Can Billy and Dawn support their baby through this tough time?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!