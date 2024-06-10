Inside Coronation Street’s Sarah Platt’s tragic baby loss of son Billy as she supports Toyah in recent scenes

Tonight on Coronation Street (Monday, June 10), Sarah supported Toyah after hearing the news that Toyah lost her baby, Rose.

Sarah provided Toyah with a listening ear as she related to her experience, having lost a baby in 2004 and in 2023.

So we thought we’d jog everyone’s memories about Sarah’s tragic loss.

Sarah has lost two babies (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah and Todd

Back in 2004, Sarah was hoping to settle down with boyfriend Todd Grimshaw to raise her daughter Bethany and their new baby.

But Todd was hiding a secret – he was gay. The truth was revealed to viewers when he locked lips with Sarah’s brother Nick one evening – much to Nick’s surprise!

Todd went on to have an affair with nurse Karl Foster, and it was this romance that led to him and pregnant Sarah calling time on their relationship.

The stress of the breakup caused a placental abruption – which Sarah told Adam about in tonight’s ep – and made the mum to be go into premature labour.

Todd kissed Nick (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Sarah Barlow and baby Billy

Tiny baby Billy was three months early and lived for just three days before he passed away. Sarah didn’t let Todd come to hospital to meet his son before he died because she blamed him for the baby’s early arrival.

Gail, who felt bad for Todd, gave him a photograph of the baby. In the end, Sarah let Todd go to Billy’s funeral, and the rest of his family joined the Platts to say a sad goodbye to the little lad.

Billy’s parents put their differences aside for the funeral (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Moving on

The Grimshaws and the Platts stayed at loggerheads for a long time after Billy’s sad death (though, let’s be honest, there wasn’t a whole lot of love between them before that).

But Sarah and Todd managed to put it behind them and since Todd returned to Weatherfield they have become friendly. Todd occasionally mentions his son, too.

Sarah also lost another baby last year (Credit: ITV)

Sarah loses another baby is 2023

Last year, Sarah found out that she was pregnant with Damon Hay’s baby after having an affair with him.

However, she’d faked the DNA results to make out that the baby was her husband, Adam’s.

The truth was eventually revealed and the fallout was massive, sparking Adam and Sarah’s split.

Sarah sadly learned that she’d lost her baby, unable to tell the actual father who had been forced to flee Weatherfield thanks to Adam.

