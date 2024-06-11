Paul’s upcoming exit from Coronation Street leaves fans sad as they heap praise on Peter Ash

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, June 10), Paul sat out in the rain and enjoyed some of his last moments outside after receiving some bad news.

With his neck muscles weakening, Paul was upset knowing that he wouldn’t be able to use his stairlift for much longer.

With the character’s exit drawing nearer, fans of the ITV soap have now taken to social media to share their upset.

Paul can’t use his stairlift anymore (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul is deteriorating

Paul attended another medical appointment last night on the cobbles as Billy stayed by his side.

He was then informed that his neck muscles had become weaker which meant that it wouldn’t be long before his body couldn’t support itself.

This would mean that he wouldn’t be able to use his stairlift anymore, making leaving his flat really hard.

Sitting outside in the rain, Paul wanted to soak in the moment before being locked away in his flat.

He then told Billy to hold onto the memories and to make every last moment count.

Peter Ash has been praised for his performance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans praise Peter Ash as Paul’s life nears its end

Coronation Street fans are now sobbing after watching last night’s episode, knowing that Paul doesn’t have long left. They’re not ready for his exit.

They’ve now shared their praise for actor Peter Ash over his sensational performance.

One person commented: “Peter will win best actor for this performance. It’s so heartbreaking to think so many people are out there suffering from this dreadful disease.”

Another fan added: “Peter Ash is outstanding in this role. Hats off to him for this continued performance which must be so tough to go through as an actor.”

A third viewer shared: “One of the few I like, great actor. I could think of a few I would like to see go, Peter isn’t one of them.”

A fourth fan applauded: “I’ve loved Peter’s character since day one. Absolutely wonderful actor. You will be missed.”

Paul’s time is running out (Credit: ITV)

How long does Paul have left?

This week, Summer returns to the cobbles to see Paul after her time in America.

With Paul weakening by the second, the end is nigh for the much-loved character. The inevitable looks to be just around the corner, but how long exactly does Paul have left?

