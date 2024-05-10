Corrie star Sair Khan welcomes first baby as she shares ‘beautiful’ pictures after ‘rollercoaster’ 22-hour labour

Coronation Street star Sair Khan has announced the wonderful news that she has given birth to her first child, a baby boy.

The actress and boyfriend Nathan Chilton announced the news on Instagram late last night (May 9).

They also shared an adorable first look at the tot here.

Sair Khan has welcomed her first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Corrie star Sair Khan welcomes baby boy

Posting on socials, she said: “He’s here!

“Okay, when I said ‘Spring awakening’ in my last post I didn’t mean ‘keep’ me awake. The new parent zombie look is definitely a thing isn’t it. More importantly our little boy is just marvellous. Very serious and curious about the world. He’s super strong and so resilient for joining me on the absolute rollercoaster that was our 22 hours of labour. We didn’t quite get the birth I’d hoped for but that’s okay (two birth pools, no water birth).”

She then added: “How can I describe the labour experience… it was raw and primal and I’m glad I kept an open heart and no expectations because my gosh I had NO IDEA what a ride I was in for. And since then we’ve been non stop trying to figure out latches and vomit and tears all while dealing with sleep deprivation and the small issue of trying to heal my own body too. Massive respect to all the new Mamas and Dads trying to get through those first few days and weeks.”

‘So unbelievably grateful for our healthy baby’

Sair then said: “Somehow we’re off the starting blocks and I’m so unbelievably grateful for our healthy baby, for Nathan and the for the incredible support network around us for their patience, generosity and late-night voice notes that have kept me going. Anyone else ever felt like there’s a DJ beat coming from your breast pump at 3am or is that what delirium is?!” she quipped.

The star then added: “And thank you @kerryhughes_photography for capturing the most wonderful portraits for us over the last few months. From my maternity shoot to baby shower and newborn shoot. I’m just so thrilled with the images. I couldn’t recommend her more highly!

“I’ll get round to sharing all the bits and bobs that I’ve found most useful in the early days. Sound machine is definitely up there, can’t believe we did without it those first few days! And also eevvvvery-thing for soothing yourself during breast feeding! Lanolin balm, Silver Shields, Silicone Shields. For now it’s back to the cuteness, cuddles and intoxicating new baby smell that are making it all worthwhile. Sair x.”

Love from famous friends

The actress’ famous pals were quick to offer their congratulations.

Lucy Fallon said: “Sooooooo beautiful baby boy.” Rebecca Ryan said: “Congratulations! So beautiful.” Sally Ann Matthews added: “The most delicious shots ever. I am ALWAYS available for a late night chat. Log these times, you think you’ll never forget them but you will.”

Samia Longchambon also said: “Absolutely beautiful! He is a truly gorgeous little angel and you are doing amazing Sair.. to even articulate your experience so well so soon after deserves serious credit!”

Sair Khan has had a baby! (Credit: Instagram)

Pregnancy announcement

The 36-year-old Alya Nazir actress shared the news of her pregnancy shortly before Christmas, with a post on her Instagram.

Breaking a few months of silence on social media, she captioned a delightful photo of her partner and herself, showing off her baby bump: “Hello… It’s been a little while since posting on here which has been a real mix of emotions. With all that is happening in the world it didn’t feel like the right time to share but we also know it’s okay to keep hope and pray for peace whilst acknowledging that we feel blessed and grateful.

“Last year was a challenging time for us both with Nathan’s chondroblastoma surgery on his pelvis. It’s been a long road to recovery and still has many obstacles ahead as we deal with the spread of the tumour to his lungs. Life can be difficult and there’ll always be challenges to face but there are also important lessons to be learnt and gifts to be cherished

“We’re so excited for the arrival of Baby Chilton in Spring 2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sair Khan (@sairkhan)

Sair Khan partner

Following her split from Emmerdale actor Simon Lennon in 2019, Sair has been in a relationship with boyfriend Nathan Chilton since 2021.

As Sair’s pregnancy announcement made clear, it has been a challenging couple of years for the couple, with a scary health battle for Nathan.

If that wasn’t enough to be dealing with, the couple also recently embarked on a huge renovation project, doing up a house ready for their new arrival.

We hope Baby Chilton brings them lots of happiness!

Read more: Coronation Street star Sair Khan dating Nathan Chilton after split from Simon Lennon

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your congratulations for Sair!