BBC Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty with awkward expressions whilst presenting show
BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt called out by Naga Munchetty as he causes tension with ‘narcissistic dig’

Poor old Gethin Jones on the receiving end!

By Emily Towers

The BBC Breakfast presenters aren’t afraid of throwing shade at each other, especially live on air – and this morning’s show (May 9) was no different.

Earlier today, Charlie Stayt appeared to make a dig at one of his BBC colleagues, which caused Naga Munchetty to point out the “awkward” atmosphere in the studio.

During the programme, the 61-year-old presenter handed over to the upcoming show, Morning Live.

They were greeted by hosts Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley, who gave a glimpse into the topics coming up in the programme – one being new statistics that have shown that narcissism is on the rise. And that’s where Charlie chipped in…

BBC Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty with awkward expressions laughing whilst presenting show
Charlie Stayt made an awkward dig on air (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast presenters: Charlie Stayt makes awkward dig at Gethin Jones

Charlie quipped at Gethin: “Narcissism, Gethin. Narcissism in television presenters, I wonder maybe think about that, hey?”

Gethin looked a little uncomfortable as he replied: “Well, yeah, we can have a long discussion about it at half past nine this morning, Charlie.”

Meanwhile, Naga looked on at Charlie in disbelief, giving him a hefty dose of side-eye. She stated: “It’s a terrible thing, a terrible thing,” before bursting out in laughter.

She then exclaimed: “That wasn’t awkward at all.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie made the dig at Morning Live star Gethin Jones, Gethin and Michelle presenting on set
Gethin looked uncomfortable whilst presenting Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker misses his BBC Breakfast co-stars

Despite the tension in the studio, it seems that one former BBC Breakfast presenter misses his co-stars after flying the nest for Channel 5.

Dan Walker opened up about missing his friends during an Instagram Q&A last month. During the Q&A, Dan was asked: “Do you miss BBC Breakfast and would you ever go back?”

Dan responded with a snap of him and Sally Nugent holding a glitterball trophy for his followers to see.

“I miss my friends…but no [laughing emoji],” he wrote.

