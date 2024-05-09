The BBC Breakfast presenters aren’t afraid of throwing shade at each other, especially live on air – and this morning’s show (May 9) was no different.

Earlier today, Charlie Stayt appeared to make a dig at one of his BBC colleagues, which caused Naga Munchetty to point out the “awkward” atmosphere in the studio.

During the programme, the 61-year-old presenter handed over to the upcoming show, Morning Live.

They were greeted by hosts Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley, who gave a glimpse into the topics coming up in the programme – one being new statistics that have shown that narcissism is on the rise. And that’s where Charlie chipped in…

Charlie Stayt made an awkward dig on air (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast presenters: Charlie Stayt makes awkward dig at Gethin Jones

Charlie quipped at Gethin: “Narcissism, Gethin. Narcissism in television presenters, I wonder maybe think about that, hey?”

Gethin looked a little uncomfortable as he replied: “Well, yeah, we can have a long discussion about it at half past nine this morning, Charlie.”

Narcissism, Gethin. Narcissism in television presenters, I wonder maybe think about that, hey?

Meanwhile, Naga looked on at Charlie in disbelief, giving him a hefty dose of side-eye. She stated: “It’s a terrible thing, a terrible thing,” before bursting out in laughter.

She then exclaimed: “That wasn’t awkward at all.”

Gethin looked uncomfortable whilst presenting Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker misses his BBC Breakfast co-stars

Despite the tension in the studio, it seems that one former BBC Breakfast presenter misses his co-stars after flying the nest for Channel 5.

Dan Walker opened up about missing his friends during an Instagram Q&A last month. During the Q&A, Dan was asked: “Do you miss BBC Breakfast and would you ever go back?”

Dan responded with a snap of him and Sally Nugent holding a glitterball trophy for his followers to see.

“I miss my friends…but no [laughing emoji],” he wrote.

Read more: Inside Naga Munchetty’s marriage with husband James

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.