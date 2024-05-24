BBC One finally announces the long-awaited return of Outnumbered – and fans can’t wait: ‘Best Christmas present ever’

Outnumbered – the popular sitcom following the Brockman family – is coming back in 2024 for a Christmas special, BBC One has confirmed.

The one-off episode joins an already bulging festive schedule – including Don Gilet’s first appearance in Death in Paradise, and the return of Gavin & Stacey.

It’s been eight years since Outnumbered was last on our screens, so it’s unsurprising that fans of the show were THRILLED with the news the show was coming back.

Although others feared the show wouldn’t be so funny, now the children have grown up… Here’s everything we know so far about the Outnumbered Christmas special 2024.

Will there be an Outnumbered Christmas special in 2024?

Outnumbered WILL be making a welcome comeback eight years after the Brockmans were last seen on screen.

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, confirmed the show will return for a Christmas special in 2024. He made the announcement at the BBC Comedy Festival in Glasgow. Jon also confirmed The Power of Parker series two, Not Going Out series 14, and Mammoth series two.

The Outnumbered Christmas special is written and directed by the show’s creators, Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, and “will follow the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman”.

Jon said: “Outnumbered is one of the crown jewels of British sitcoms. We’re so grateful to Guy, Andy, Hattrick, and the cast for dusting it off and putting it back on display.”

What is the new Outnumbered episode about?

In the one-off Outnumbered Christmas special on BBC One, viewers will catch up with Pete and Sue as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.

A BBC statement tells us: “In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”

What, wait – a grandchild!?

Hugh Dennis said: “I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.”

Meanwhile, Claire Skinner said: “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

Who’s in the cast of the Outnumbered Christmas special?

Fans will be relieved to hear that all the stars of the original much-loved series are returning for the special.

These include Hugh Dennis as dad Pete, and Claire Skinner as mum Sue. Some of you will know that the pair are a couple in real life, having fallen in love on the set of the BBC sitcom.

Meanwhile, Tyger Drew-Honey returns as eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche plays the middle child Ben, and Ramona Marquez will reprise her role as the daughter, Karen.

Other cast members will be announced at a later date.

When was Outnumbered last on TV?

Outnumbered ran for five series between 2007 to 2014. The most recent episode was a Christmas special in 2016. While the show was scripted, scenes featuring the children were semi-improvised.

The series was nominated for several BAFTAs, and went on to win Best TV Sitcom in the 2009 British Comedy Awards. In 2012, the show won Most Popular Sitcom at the National TV Awards.

Outnumbered fans ‘can’t wait’ for Christmas special 2024

Comedy fans were largely delighted that Outnumbered would be returning for a Christmas special in 2024.

One simply said: “Best. Christmas. Present. Ever.”

Another typed: “Finally!! Love this show. Can’t wait!”

A third added: “Yes yes and yes. Bring on Xmas 2024.”

However, others weren’t so sure, expressing concern now the kids have grown up.

One wrote: “This show died when the kids got older. Not the same now.”

Another added: “I really hope this is good, but I worry the joy of it will be gone as the kids were the funniest thing, especially Karen with her impromptu chatter. Still can’t wait though! And Gavin & Stacy!!! We are being spoiled!!!”

A third chimed in: “Very funny when they were young.”

Outnumbered will return to BBC One at Christmas 2024.

