BBC series Death in Paradise has announced its new lead detective – none other than EastEnders alumni Don Gilet.

Don takes over the role from Ralf Little, whose character DI Neville Parker sailed into the sunset with love interest Florence Cassell at the end of series 13.

Making his debut in 2024’s Death in Paradise Christmas special, Don will portray new character DI Mervin Wilson. He will continue in the role in 2025 with series 14.

EastEnders star Don Gilet lands Death in Paradise role

Don Gilet, 57, is best known for his role as villainous vicar Lucas Johnson in EastEnders. He was introduced to the London-based soap in 2008 as the former flame of Denise Fox (Dianne Parish). However, Lucas went on to commit multiple murders on Albert Square. Lucas left the soap in 2010, but has since made multiple returns to the soap. Most recently, he returned earlier this year.

He also appeared on Shetland in 2023 and Sherwood in 2022.

This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it.

Speaking about his new gig, Don said: “Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it.

“It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!”

‘Exciting new era’

Meanwhile, Tim Key, boss of Red Planet Pictures – the production company behind the hit drama – said: “Don is an amazing actor and we’re delighted that he’s joining us as the show enters another exciting new era.”

Tim also promised that there were plans not only for the upcoming season, but beyond. He said: “We’ve got huge plans for the new series and beyond, and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Mervin and to see what we’ve got in store…”

All episodes of Death in Paradise are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

