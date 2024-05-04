BGT hosts Ant and Dec risked life and limb tonight (May 4) as they joined one act on stage at the London Palladium.

Duncan, from Canada, took to the stage with his pogo stick, impressing the judges with his tricks as he bounced about the stage and auditorium.

Not content with their open mouths, Duncan decided to up the stakes, inviting Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly onto the stage to help him with the act.

Ant and Dec spark concern as they help BGT contestant with their act

Beckoning them onto the stage, Duncan told the hosts they “might want to tuck their heads in a bit” as he prepared to jump over them on his pogo stick.

The Geordie duo looked incredibly nervous as Duncan revved up to jump over them, with Ant even letting out a squeak as Duncan took flight.

However, while viewers at home loved the act, the one complaint they did make was that there was no “don’t try this at home” warning before Duncan’s trick. And many viewers took to Twitter to call the error out.

I was waiting for a warning to come up tbh!

“I was waiting for a warning to come up tbh!” said one viewer. “They shouldn’t be allowing this on TV,” another complained.

“On the #pogo guy did we hear a #disclaimer? #BGT Even so once he’s done it once, so what else? We keep liking him for doing the same thing?” asked another.

“I hate acts that use the judges or Ant and Dec as volunteers. It’s their job to risk their OWN lives, not others. They may be good and unlikely to hurt them, but it’s still rude. I would tell them to [bleep] off every time,” said another.

“If my lad tried that he’d currently be on his way to A&E at 90mph in an ambulance,” said another.

‘Missed the don’t try this at home warning and now need a new ceiling’

Others said they were taking the lack of warning as a green light to go and buy their own pogo stick.

“I notice there was no ‘Don’t try this at home’ message before that. Therefore I’m off to buy a pogo stick,” said one.

“What? No don’t try this at home warning. Someone let me jump over them!” said another.

“Missed the don’t try this at home warning and now I need a new ceiling,” another joked.

Duncan was a resounding success with the BGT judges

The judges loved the pogo stick act, and some viewers at home gave Duncan a “10/10”.

“Pogo stick guy amazing – best so far. I can’t balance on a little one let alone do that so 10/10,” said one.

“Okay pogo stick man is definitely one for the kids! Having said that I’d eat that [bleep] up too, it’s so impressive! Talented son of a [bleep]!” said another.

“He’s the first decent act on tonight, I’ll give him that,” said another.

