Loose Women has come under fire this week after Denise Welch unleashed a rant about Meghan Markle.

On Monday (May 6), the Loose Women panel welcomed the late Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter, to discuss the anniversary of King Charles’ coronation.

But things took a turn and Denise’s treatment of Dickie has since raised eyebrows. In fact, more than 100 viewers have now complained to broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

Loose Women hit by Ofcom complaints as Denise Welch unleashes royal rant

Dickie seemed to hit a nerve when he exclaimed: “Harry has been rubbishing his family since they walked out in 2020.”

Denise wasn’t having it, alluding to the fact that Harry had a “reason” for doing so and stated that Meghan Markle had been “continually trashed by the media, including by yourself”.

The panellist continued: “I am just sick to death of the bashing that this woman gets. Hardly any of you mention Prince Andrew and yet we continually berate this woman every day.

“I think when her children grow up and see what she goes through, I think Harry had a bloody good reason to write that book in my opinion.”

Dickie stated that he would not “argue” with Denise, as that was not the reason behind his appearance on the show. Dickie did claim that he felt that Denise had “been reading too many tabloid stories”.

The former actress replied: “Do not disrespect me.” She then added: “I have read lots of stories about Meghan before and I think it is a disgrace the way she has been treated.”

Co-star Coleen Nolan attempted to diffuse the situation, to which Denise fumed: “Don’t have a guest on and… I can say what I like Coleen!”

Regardless, Denise and Dickie seemed to share a kiss on the cheek by the end of the segment. This implied there was no bad blood between the pair – but viewers weren’t convinced.

Loose Women viewers fume over Denise Welch rant

Elsewhere, fans of the show took to social media to share their complaints.

One wrote: “Denise Welch does not have the ability to listen or speak to people in a respectful way.

“Dickie Arbiter acted with class and everyone like he said is entitled to their own opinion. Just not in the appalling way she did.”

A second penned: “Denise entitled to her opinion, but there’s a time and a place to let rip.”

Another defended Denise, stating: “If Dickie hadn’t rubbished Harry and Meghan, Denise wouldn’t have needed to step in and give the other side of the debate. Good on her.”

Statement from Ofcom

Ofcom has confirmed that the 103 complaints regarding the episode were because of Denise’s behaviour.

Ofcom told us that the complaints were “related to Denise Welch’s treatment of Dickie Arbiter”.

