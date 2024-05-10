Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were back to front This Morning today (May 10), with a beauty segment sparking much hilarity – and some pain – for the Irish presenter.

The show’s hosts welcomed beauty expert Nadine Baggott to the show. She was there to showcase the latest beauty trends. However, we reckon it’s safe to say Alison won’t be pinching any of the products they tested to take home…

Alison helped Dermot get into the mask on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning hosts Alison and Dermot try the latest beauty trends

First up was a gadget that is said to be an alternative to Botox. Alison and Dermot both trialled the giant rubber lips with much hilarity. They even shared a kiss on the fake plastic lips.

Next up was a rather suspicious looking mask.

“Do you use that in the bedroom?” asked Alison. “This is not a naughty boy mask,” Nadine explained. “In Asia it’s considered beautiful to have a small face.”

Alison quickly decided that Dermot should try out the mask. “Put it on, put it on!” she said.

“Oh no,” he said, before turning his back to camera to put it on and telling the ladies “talk amongst yourselves”.

‘I can’t breathe!’

Nadine went on to explain the mask further: “So Asian women sleep in these at night with the idea to keep fluid out of your face and keep your face smaller.”

Alison asked: “You’re meant to sleep in this?” Turning to Dermot, she added: “Is it comfortable?”

My eyes are getting squished. It’s so painful. Like you said it’s made for a little Asian lady, not me!

“It’s a bit Silence of the Lambs, I’m not going to lie,” he said.

“Is it comfortable Dermot? Oh let me do it up,” Alison said, tightening the mask. “Oh no no, I can’t breathe!” he wailed.

“Is it tight?” asked Alison, laughing. “Yes it’s tight!”

“It is made for a small Asian lady not a buff guy,” Nadine said. Alison chipped in: “You’re only small Dermot.”

Keeping the mask on, he wailed: “My eyes are getting squished. It’s so painful. Like you said it’s made for a little Asian lady, not me!”

“I feel like there’s a Dermot O’Leary OnlyFans market here,” Nadine teased as he took the mask off.

“Let me see your face,” Alison urged, before telling him: “You look so much better.”

“What an ordeal!” said Dermot. “I’m traumatised.”

The host said he was left ‘traumatised’ by the experience (Credit: ITV)

‘Christ Dermot – take it off!’

So were viewers at home, it turns out.

“Christ Dermot! Take it off, take it off!” said one. “Terrifying,” said another. “Serial killer vibes right there,” another commented.

“Jeez Dermot I nearly spat out my tea!” declared another.

Others were laughing along with Dermot’s co-host Alison.

“Thanks for the laugh Dermot!! So funny!” said one. “I’m crying,” said another with three crying with laughter emojis.

Read more: This Morning fans confused as Josie Gibson ‘replaced’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.